WERFEN EXPANDS HEMOSTASIS AND ACUTE CARE DIAGNOSTICS TECHNOLOGY CENTER IN BEDFORD, MA

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen today announced the opening of a new building, expanding its capabilities for innovation in Specialized Diagnostics, at its Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics Technology Center, in Bedford, MA, USA. Werfen's Chairman, Marc Rubiralta, along with other senior leaders from Werfen, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bedford campus. The new building adds 105,000 additional square feet, and represents an investment of more than $50 million. The Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics Technology Center is the largest within Werfen's global network.

In 2009, Werfen established its Technology Center in Bedford with 600 employees. As business success accelerated, the Company continued to invest in infrastructure to ensure state-of-the art operations, and grow its employee population. Today, the employee base at this location has increased to more than 1,200 strong, and with the new building, has the potential capacity of up to 2,000 employees, allowing growth of its innovation program for several years to come.

"Our expanded Technology Center represents the commitment of our shareholders and the Company to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, as the optimal hub for healthcare innovation, with some of the finest academic and research institutions, and scientists, in the world," said Giovanni Russi, Chief Operating Officer, Hemostasis and Acute Care Diagnostics, at Werfen. "Bedford, with close proximity to Boston, is an ideal location for our continued long-term investments in the research, development and manufacturing of Specialized Diagnostics."

Werfen's success is based on the positive impact its Specialized Diagnostic solutions have on clinicians and the patients they care for, all over the world. The Company's areas of clinical focus include: Hemostasis, Acute Care, Transfusion, Autoimmunity and Transplant. Today, Werfen is comprised of more than 7,000 employees globally, with approximately 55% based in the US, and 15% in Bedford.

Werfen (www.werfen.com), founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's clinical areas of focus include Hemostasis, Acute Care, Transfusion, Autoimmunity, and Transplant. Werfen's Acute Care portfolio includes the new GEM Premier 7000 with iQM3, the GEM® Premier™ 5000 with iQM®2, GEM Premier 3500 system with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT™ system, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™1000 CO-Oximeter, GEMweb® Plus 500 Custom Connectivity and GEMweb Live.

The Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays.

