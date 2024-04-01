WERIDETOGETHER ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SAFEGUARDING PARTNERSHIP WITH USROWING

Collaboration Aims to Educate USRowing's Members About the Issue of Sexual Abuse and Misconduct and Help to Create Safer Athletic Environments

WOODSIDE, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether is proud to announce a partnership with USRowing as its official Safeguarding Partner. This important initiative to elevate safe, healthy sport within all aspects of USRowing kicks off today, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

As the Safeguarding Partner, #WeRideTogether will integrate current research regarding best practices for creating safe athletic communities, listen to feedback from rowing community members, athletes, and survivors, and incorporate insights from USRowing staff to produce educational materials and resources that help prevent sexual abuse in rowing communities. These assets include educational presentations and tools for athletes, parents, and coaches. Examples include our Coach Athlete Pledge , C.A.R.D. Diagrams , and PSAs that highlight best practices for building an environment that minimizes the risk of sexual abuse, identifying signs of potential misconduct, and responding to any such signs of abuse.

Safeguarding Partnership with U.S. Rowing Kicks Off Today Ahead of the Games Post this

The initiative will be supported by a series of short PSA's featuring rowing athletes, such as former Olympian Grace Latz, sharing the importance of safeguarding and healthy sport in the rowing community.

"Protecting individuals in rowing and ensuring all athletes, coaches, and community members have the right to a healthy, safe, and respectful athletic environment are top priorities for us. We are thrilled to partner with #WeRideTogether to provide more information and resources across the community," says Amanda Kraus, CEO at USRowing.

"We are proud to partner with USRowing to support their athlete safeguarding initiatives," said Michaela Shepherd, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether. "Through collaboration, we can effectively engage the rowing community to keep the sport safe and thriving. Federations and National Governing Bodies play a vital role in top-down prevention of sexual misconduct. We look forward to having a presence at various regattas this year, including Youth Nationals, Rowfest, and Head of the Charles."

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone. For more information about USRowing, visit usrowing.org .

About We Ride Together, Inc.

#WeRideTogether is a movement to eliminate sexual misconduct in sport. We believe sport should be the safest and healthiest place for children to grow and flourish and that every individual has the right to compete without fear of sexual abuse. We are committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that vision by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices, and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations.

About the United States Rowing Association

USRowing is a nonprofit membership organization recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee as the national governing body for the sport of rowing in the United States. USRowing selects, trains and manages the teams that represent the U.S. in international competition including the world championships, Pan American Games and Olympics. More than 75,000 individuals and 1,300 organizations strong, USRowing serves and promotes the sport on all levels of competition. USRowing membership reflects the spectrum of American rowers – juniors, collegians, masters, and those who row for recreation, competition, or fitness.

SOURCE WeRideTogether