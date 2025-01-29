WERIDETOGETHER RELEASES VIDEO SERIES HIGHLIGHTING WHAT SAFE, HEALTHY SPORT MEANS TO ATHLETES AND ADMINISTRATORS AT THE TOP OF SPORT

Olympians Share Perspective on Safe, Healthy Sport

WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether , a non-profit whose mission is to prevent sexual misconduct in sport through education, awareness, and resources, has joined forces with the Horse Network to highlight what safe, healthy sport means to elite athletes. The PSA series features Canadian Olympians and a former professional rugby player whose hard work, commitment, and approach to training and competition help set the tone at the top.

The series explores how a safe sporting environment manifests for different people. At its core, healthy sport is about creating and maintaining respectful fields of play where boundaries are upheld and personal dignity is respected. Everyone deserves to learn, play, and compete without fear of abuse.

#WeRideTogether and the Horse Network encourage athletes of any sport interested in sharing their stories or explaining what healthy sport means to them to reach out to [email protected] to partner in continuing the "What Healthy Sport Means…" series.

#WeRideTogether also invites sporting organizations, facilities, coaches and community members to access their wide variety of FREE services, including educational trainings, safeguarding policy consultation and creation, abuse prevention resource distribution, event support, custom merchandise, and much more.

"Creating and maintaining safe, healthy sporting environments is vital to the continued success of youth, amateur and professional sports," says Michaela Callie, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether. "We are grateful to Amy, Erynn, Tiffany, and Chris for sharing what safe, healthy sport means to them and leading the way in creating sustainable sporting environments for the next generation of athletes. In three years, #WeRideTogether has made massive strides in making sport safer for all. But there's much more work to do. We all have a role to play in ensuring that athletes have a future free of abuse."

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

About #WeRideTogether

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

