WERIDETOGETHER'S AWARD-WINNING OUT OF BOUNDS PSAs SURPASS 46 MILLION VIEWS, 1.2+ MILLION LIKES, EARNING WIDESPREAD ACCLAIM

Four-part series explores "what it's like" to be a victim of sexual violence and features expert roundtable discussions

Winner of over ten prestigious awards, including a Bronze Anthem Award

#WeRideTogether Presents "Out of Bounds"

WOODSIDE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- #WeRideTogether , a non-profit whose mission is to eliminate abuse in sports, celebrates the success of its Out of Bounds series. The collection of four PSAs and roundtable discussions was launched late last year.

Out of Bounds won a Bronze Anthem Award in Humanitarian Action & Services Campaign - Non-Profit Awareness Categories, Best Web Production at the International Sport Film Festival, Best Cause Driven Film at the Cannes World Film Festival, among many others . The series also attracted attention from FOX 5 DC, FOX 59 Indianapolis, FOX 32 Chicago, 29 News Charlottesville, as well as the Speak Up for Your Health and Inside the Arena podcasts.

Out of Bounds consists of four short-form PSAs – " Stop Asking ," " Life Sentence ," " It's Not Just a Ride Home ," and " W.T.F. – Wait, That's Fair? " – the series allows the audience to walk in the victim's shoes as they navigate the survivor's journey interpersonally and within society. The videos have been organically translated into Turkish, Persian, Russian, Spanish, French, and Japanese by social media users. Plus, the content has attracted more than 46 million views, 1.2 million likes, and hundreds of thousands of comments, shares, saves and reposts!

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

The Out of Bounds series was brought to life with the help of our partners: Fundamental Films , Caroline Culbertson , eastcherry , and LDWW .

About #WeRideTogether

#WeRideTogether, a nonprofit organization, was created to cast light upon the endemic issue of sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports. Sport should be the safest and healthiest place for children and young adults to grow and flourish, and every individual has the right to learn, play, and compete without fear of sexual abuse. #WeRideTogether is committed to creating the radical change needed to fulfill that vision by addressing education and awareness, creating a safe place for survivors to find resources and share their voices, and eliminating the stigma around these necessary conversations.

SOURCE WeRideTogether