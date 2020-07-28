Werkz Publishing Inc. Debuts NODMA Online Learning Platform and Science Lesson Library at NSTA's STEM20: Virtual Event

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators worldwide faced the challenge of transitioning their classes to a web-based learning environment earlier this year, Werkz Publishing Inc. fast-tracked development of its comprehensive new online learning platform, NODMA. Complete with hundreds of interactive learning objects and pre-crafted lesson units to meet today's science performance standards, NODMA is designed to help teachers improve STEM education at the elementary, middle, and high school levels for both distance learning and face-to-face classes. Following successful teacher trials in North America, Africa, and Asia, Werkz Publishing officially launched NODMA at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) STEM20: Virtual Event, July 27–30, 2020, and is inviting educators to sign up for free.

NODMA features three components:

Writer allows teachers to create and bring together all of their digital assets in a single, easy-to-use eBook.

Additional functionality will be rolled out by early August, including live class videoconferencing within Reader at the click of a button and the ability for teachers to share and collaborate on eBooks, so they can divide and conquer lesson planning and content development.

Werkz Publishing sought input from educators worldwide and found they wanted the ability to integrate content from multiple sources in an easy-to-use format with robust teaching and organization features—but without the headaches of complex technology or incompatible sources. The company responded to the challenge with a flexible and customizable eBook framework based on the proven PageWerkz technology, and added the interactive widgets teachers need to make lessons meaningful and engaging for students.

Feedback from teachers who have used the system has been overwhelmingly positive. "With NODMA, I can easily integrate content in various formats and design learning experiences that boost student engagement while monitoring their learning," explained Elizabeth Crispino, an educator in New Jersey. Joy Cheskes of Canada praised NODMA's ScienceWerkz content for upper-elementary and middle-school students: "These resources are stellar, and awesome for distance learning. If your students have access to technology, this is the way you want to go!"

Pamela Gullotti Diez, a digital literacy coach in North Carolina, is equally enthusiastic about the new platform. "NODMA is the perfect tool for educators. It gives us the ability to easily create interactive eBooks that allow for differentiation, versatility, and accessibility, all from one platform. I love how the features enable me to quickly add text, images, audio, video, interactive content, quizzes, and more, so I can take my digital content to the next level," she noted.

"We are excited to offer NODMA free to K–12 educators, and we've embedded premium features and content so they can stay focused on teaching instead of having to grapple with complex technology," said Werkz Publishing CEO Dr. Mark Salata. "Werkz is dedicated to providing professional learning for teachers and building a global STEM community around NODMA, and we will continue to enhance and refine NODMA for the benefit of all users. As educators ourselves, we designed NODMA to incorporate best practices for teaching and learning, and we actively sought feedback from working teachers to ensure it meets their needs."

NSTA STEM20 participants can learn more about the platform by visiting NODMA's virtual exhibit through July 30, 2020. Teachers worldwide can sign up for free at NODMA.com and become an Advocate to receive premium content. Schools, school districts, and tutoring companies interested in advanced reporting features or establishing their own white-labeled NODMA platform can call Werkz Publishing at 866-276-4556 or email [email protected].

About NODMA:

Developed by Amdon Group (San Diego-based Werkz Publishing Inc. dba Amdon USA), NODMA is an all-in-one online learning platform built on the company's proprietary PageWerkz technology with fully integrated access to the award-winning ScienceWerkz learning resources. It is designed to help K–12 teachers incorporate high-quality, interactive STEM materials in a flexible, easy-to-use, eBook format that is ideally suited to both distance-learning and classroom environments. NODMA provides everything educators need to create, share, and deliver digital content whether online or in person. To learn more or register for a free teacher account, visit https://www.NODMA.com.

