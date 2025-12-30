Werner Earns National Recognition in 2025 with Awards for Product Innovation, Safety Excellence, and Industry Leadership

Award-winning products include LevelSafe™ Pro, Max Patrol™, Telescoping Ladder and Cable Grab, demonstrating pro-grade innovation across climbing and fall protection categories

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WERNER®, the global leader in ladders and manufacturer of advanced climbing and fall protection products, unveiled today that the company has earned numerous national awards in 2025, spanning product innovation, jobsite safety, and industry leadership. This distinction reflects Werner's continued commitment to advancing jobsite safety and delivering engineered solutions that meet the rigorous demands of professional users. The recognition marks a strong close to 2025, highlighting a year defined by growth, innovation and performance, and sets the stage for continued progress in 2026.

Werner products, including the LevelSafe Pro, Max Patrol, Telescoping Ladder, and the Cable Grab, were honored by leading industry outlets including EC&M, Occupational Health & Safety, Pro Tool Innovation Awards, Popular Mechanics, Safety + Health Magazine, and

Fast Company. In addition, Werner team member Shannon Kennedy was named one of HBS Dealer's Top Women Rising Stars, recognizing her leadership and professional contributions.

"At Werner, product innovation begins with understanding how professionals work in real jobsite conditions," said Amanda Henson, VP of Marketing. "Being recognized through multiple awards validates our product engineering approach, reinforcing our focus on helping professionals work safely, efficiently, and confidently on every jobsite. These recognitions are also a point of pride for our teams, a dedicated group of engineers, product managers, and designers, whose work continues to build momentum as we focus on the next generation of innovation."

2025 Award Highlights

EC&M – New Product of the Year

LevelSafe Pro – Tools, Accessories & Equipment Category

Werner's LevelSafe Pro earned recognition for its advanced stabilization technology designed to improve ladder leveling on uneven surfaces. The product is engineered for professional users and enhances safety through its precision-based technology that automatically adjusts the ladder to a level position upon placement.





HBS Dealer Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply

Rising Stars Award Winner: Shannon Kennedy

Werner is proud to celebrate Shannon Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing, who was recognized nationally for her leadership, professional impact, and contributions to the building materials sector. Kennedy accepted the award at the HBS ceremony in Chicago in November 2025.





Fast Company – Best Designs of 2025

LevelSafe Pro – Best Innovation Designs from Large Businesses

Werner's LevelSafe Pro was recognized for one of the best designs of 2025 for its human-centered approach to safety, usability and real-world impact.





Occupational Health & Safety Magazine – New Product of the Year

LevelSafe Pro for Safety Ladders and Max Patrol for Fall Protection Systems

LevelSafe Pro and Max Patrol were honored for delivering advancements in safety and product design. The awards highlight Werner's continued expertise in jobsite safety equipment.





Pro Tool Innovation Awards – Multiple Category Winners

Werner received two category wins, LevelSafe Pro for Ladders and Max Patrol for Safety & PPE, demonstrating broad-based innovation across product lines. Awards were evaluated by a panel of industry professionals who assessed product performance, key features and value for residential and commercial construction.





Popular Mechanics Lawn & Garden Awards – Winner

Telescoping Ladder – Driveway & More Category

Popular Mechanics recognized Werner's Telescoping Ladder for its compact portability, high-strength construction, and versatility for both pro and residential applications.





Safety + Health Magazine – Best in Show

Werner Cable Grab

The Werner Cable Grab was selected as a "Best in Show" product for its universal attachment system that allows for quick and easy connection, earning top marks for promoting safer work at height across industrial and construction environments.

Collectively, these awards highlight Werner's excellence across climbing and fall protection categories and reflect a year of strong execution, product validation and ongoing growth heading into 2026. Werner's award-winning products support tradespeople by providing equipment that is engineered for reliability, tested to exceed industry standards, and designed to advance safe work practices.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a ProDriven Global Brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerco.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.prodrivenbrands.com.

