Werner Expands Its Commitment to Height Safety with the Werner Height Safety Center

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WERNER®, a world leader in height safety solutions, today announced the opening of the Werner Height Safety Center in Austin, Texas. The new Center reflects Werner's continued investment in advancing height safety through innovation, training and education, and customer collaboration.

As part of ProDriven Global Brands' broader strategy, the Center serves as its latest innovation hub while furthering Werner's capabilities in Austin to support the continued growth of its Height Safety business.

"Expanding our Height Safety platform is a key strategic initiative for ProDriven Global Brands," said Gary Scott, Chief Executive Officer, ProDriven Global Brands. "One way we are supporting that growth is through innovation hubs that bring talent, customers and expertise together to respond to evolving market needs, accelerate innovation and leverage opportunities across our global business. The Werner Height Safety Center in Austin is the latest example of that commitment."

Height Safety continues to be a strategic growth platform for Werner as customers increasingly seek comprehensive solutions that extend beyond products to include expertise, education, and trusted partnership.

"Werner has earned strong end-user preference in access and fall protection, and we see a meaningful opportunity to continue elevating the Werner brand as a leader in height safety solutions," said Brian Kagen, President, North America, ProDriven Global Brands. "The Werner Height Safety Center supports that strategy by helping us continue to grow our Height Safety platform across construction safety, post-construction safety and industrial engineered applications."

Within the Werner Height Safety Center, customers, distributors, safety professionals and Werner teams can collaborate, experience solutions firsthand and participate in immersive learning designed to help people work safely at height. They can also engage directly with Werner's experts and provide valuable feedback that helps to shape future solutions.

"Innovation moves faster when the people developing products are working side by side with the professionals who use them," said Eric Miller, Vice President & General Manager, Werner Fall Protection. "The Werner Height Safety Center allows us to listen, collaborate and respond with greater speed, bringing together engineering, product development, manufacturing and distribution to transform customer insights into market-leading solutions more quickly."

For decades, Werner has delivered hands-on training and education directly to customers on sites across North America, helping users build the knowledge and confidence to work safely at height. The Werner Height Safety Center expands that commitment by creating new opportunities for immersive learning, product collaboration and customer engagement, while complementing Werner's long-standing field-based training and education programs.

"Our customers have always looked to Werner for trusted solutions, expertise and partnership," said Don Freeman, President of Sales, Professional. "The Werner Height Safety Center builds on the work our teams have delivered on jobsites for years and gives customers new ways to collaborate with Werner, experience solutions firsthand and take practical knowledge back to their jobsites and work environments."

The Werner Height Safety Center represents Werner's continued investment in innovation, customer collaboration and education, bringing together the people, expertise and capabilities that strengthen the company's ability to serve customers today while advancing the future of Height Safety.

ABOUT WERNER®

WERNER, a ProDriven Global Brand, is a global leader in Height Safety solutions, helping professionals work safely and confidently at height across construction, industrial and commercial applications. With a portfolio that includes ladders, fall protection, scaffolding, attic ladders, pump jacks, stages, planks, step stools and climbing accessories, Werner combines trusted products, technical expertise, training and education to help customers improve safety, productivity and jobsite performance. Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards and are backed by the company's unwavering commitment to Safety Above All. For more information, visit www.wernerco.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a global portfolio of market-leading brands dedicated to helping professionals work safer, smarter and more productively. Through its strategic growth platforms in Height Safety, Work Vehicle Solutions and Secure Storage Solutions, the company combines trusted brands, innovation, manufacturing excellence and customer insight to deliver solutions that professionals rely on every day. For more information and a complete portfolio of brands, visit www.prodrivenbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Maddox

angie@seedatl.com

SOURCE Werner