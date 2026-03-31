WERNER Marks 18 Years as the Official Ladder of NCAA® March Madness® with National Media and On-Site Activations

Werner Expands Presence Across Broadcast, Digital, and On-Site Experiences for the 2026 NCAA Men's and Women's Championships

ITASCA, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WERNER ®, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing and fall protection equipment, marks its 18th year as the Official Ladder of NCAA March Madness supporting the Men's and Women's tournaments and one of college basketball's most recognized traditions, the net-cutting ceremony.

Each season, Werner engineers custom PODIUM ladders used exclusively during NCAA Men's and Women's Regional and National Championship celebrations. Designed for the ceremony, each ladder features an expanded platform and extended guardrail to provide stability for athletes and coaches during the final climb.

"Every championship ladder we build reflects our commitment to safety, innovation, and supporting athletes as they reach the pursuit of excellence," said Stacy Gardella, Head of Global Marketing Technology & Operations at ProDriven Global Brands. "We are proud to support a tradition that brings these elements together and to support the athletes, coaches, and fans who make March Madness an unforgettable celebration of achievement. That same commitment to Safety Above All carries through every ladder Werner builds for the NCAA tournament."

Engineered for Every Championship Moment

While fans see a single ladder during the final moments of March Madness, Werner supports the players and coaches throughout the tournament. For the 2026 season, Werner designed, built, and delivered 92 ladders across Division I, II, and III Men's and Women's conference, regional, and national championship venues nationwide.

Expanding the Moment Across Media

For the 2026 tournament, Werner is activating across national broadcast, digital, and audio platforms, including CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, Westwood One, and Bleacher Report. As part of its continued partnership, Werner will serve as a sponsor of the Men's Final Four® Spanish-language audio broadcast on Westwood One, extending reach to a broader audience. Werner will also be featured across Men's and Women's NCAA tournament coverage, reinforcing its role at the center of the championship experience.

Supporting the Coaches Behind the Moment

Werner continues its support of coaching excellence through its long-standing partnerships with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), and the Naismith Awards . As title sponsor of the Werner Ladder Naismith Men's and Women's College Coach of the Year Awards since 2017, Werner recognizes the leadership and preparation that define championship teams. Award ceremonies for the 2026 season will take place in Phoenix on April 1 and Indianapolis on April 5.

Bringing the Championship Experience to Fans

In addition, Werner is bringing the net-cutting moment directly to fans through on-site activations in both Phoenix, Arizona and Indianapolis, Indiana. At select events, Werner will host Championship Ladder and Naismith Coach of the Year tours, giving fans, media, and local communities the opportunity to engage with the custom PODIUM ladders used during the tournament. Attendees can take photos, share their experience on social media, and connect with one of the most recognizable traditions in college basketball. Werner is also working with local home improvement retailers to extend these experiences into the community, creating additional touchpoints for fans and professionals alike.

A Tradition Built on Standards

While the net-cutting moment represents celebration, the standard behind it does not change. From ladders to fall protection systems, Werner designs equipment for professionals working at height, where safety, stability, and performance are critical. That same standard carries through to the ladders used on the court.

No shortcuts.

No compromises.

WERNER. Safety Above All.

The NCAA Division I Women's Final Four will take place in Phoenix, Arizona on April 3 and 5, 2026 while the NCAA Division I Men's Final Four will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 4 and 6, 2026.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a ProDriven Global Brand , is the official ladder of NCAA® March Madness® and the world leader in ladders with a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders , scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered for maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com .

ABOUT THE NCAA®

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit www.ncaa.org and www.ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Geico, Great Clips, The Home Depot, Intuit TurboTax, Invesco, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Ritz, Samsung, Unilever and Wendy's.

NCAA, March Madness, and Final Four are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the Naismith Awards family annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include AXIA Time, Jersey Mike's, MOLECULE and Werner Ladder. For more information, visit www.naismithtrophy.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE Werner