WERNER to Host 750 safety training events nationwide for OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down

Werner expands National Safety Stand-Down efforts with fall protection training, rescue planning, and practical resources, advancing a higher standard in worksite safety

ITASCA, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WERNER®, the global leader in ladders and manufacturer of advanced climbing and fall protection products, today announced its participation in OSHA's National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction. Held each May as part of the OSHA-NIOSH-CPWR Fall Protection Campaign, the Stand-Down promotes safe work at height through training, education, and jobsite discussions focused on fall prevention. During Stand-Down Week, May 4–8, 2026, employers are encouraged to pause work and engage crews in conversations about fall hazards, fall protection, and safe practices. These efforts reflect Werner's ongoing commitment to setting a higher standard in worksite safety through training, education, and innovation.

"As a leader in fall protection, Werner marks a decade of supporting the National Safety Stand-Down by equipping safety leaders and construction professionals with the training, tools, and resources needed to work safely at height," said Chad Lingerfelt, Director of Training and Jobsite Safety & Security at Werner. "Over the past decade, we have continued to expand our training reach and capabilities, by combining in-person instruction, practical tools, and digital resources, we help crews build safer behaviors that reduce fall risk on the worksite."

"The National Safety Stand-Down continues to play an important role in raising awareness around the leading cause of jobsite fatalities and strengthening fall prevention and protection practices," said Chris Trahan Cain, executive director at The Center for Construction Research and Training (CPWR). "Collaboration across the industry – among employers, labor, government, researchers, and major equipment manufacturers like Werner – expands access to practical fall protection training and reinforces the importance of rescue planning to keep workers safe at height."

Werner Safety Stand-Down Training Delivers Practical Jobsite Guidance

During May, Werner's Jobsite Safety & Security (JSS) team will lead more than 750 safety training events nationwide, reaching an estimated 75,000 trade, safety, and construction professionals. This represents one of the largest coordinated Safety Stand-Down training efforts in the industry. Training will include instructor-led sessions, online courses, technical talks, and virtual education. Training and resources are designed for contractors, small crews, and independent tradespeople. Werner safety experts conduct thousands of worksite training engagements each year, reinforcing safe climbing and fall protection practices across the industry. The JSS team includes experienced safety professionals who bring real-world jobsite knowledge, hands-on instruction, and deep expertise in climbing and fall protection systems.

For 2026, Werner introduces the safety theme "Safety Aware. Rescue Prepared.", focused on practical, jobsite guidance. Werner's JSS team will focus training on three core areas:

Harnesses: Proper Fit, Inspection, and Daily Use

Fall Hazard Awareness: Recognizing and Mitigating Risks

Rescue Readiness: Planning for Suspension Trauma and Emergency Response

Training also emphasizes the need to develop a rescue plan before work begins, ensuring crews can respond quickly and effectively in the event of a fall.

Werner Expands Online Safety Training and Fall Protection Resources

Werner is launching an enhanced fall protection resource center to make safety education more accessible and actionable. The new online destination provides multiple ways for employers and end-users to access training and safety content, including:

Instructor-led training

Online and on-demand courses

Technical talks and shareable resources

"Walk It Down" videos demonstrating proper harness fit

Harness inspection videos and safety guidance

Spanish-language training on the ABCDEs of fall protection

Werner continues to expand Spanish-language and multilingual training materials to ensure critical safety guidance reaches more workers in the field. All content delivers clear, practical guidance that crews can apply immediately on the worksite.

Werner combines engineering, field testing, and direct input from end users to develop climbing and fall protection equipment designed for real worksite conditions. The 2026 campaign reinforces Werner's focus on helping workers recognize fall hazards, plan ahead, and work safely every day on the worksite, continuing to raise a higher standard in safety through training, innovation, and field expertise. For more information and safety resources, visit wernerco.com/fallprotectionsafety.

ABOUT WERNER®

WERNER, a ProDriven Global Brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WERNER products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit wernerco.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit prodrivenbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Maddox

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SOURCE Werner