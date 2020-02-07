Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc. To Attend Natural Products Expo West

"As a first-time exhibitor at Expo West, we are really looking forward to making great connections with buyers and potential customers," explains Werner Director of Marketing, Lauren Seeger. "We are also participating in the Connect to Press program with our Zero Sugar, Grass-Fed Beef Jerky product. Our team is excited about receiving feedback from consumer influencers on this product line."

Werner's Zero Sugar, Grass-Fed beef jerky is an all-natural product, crafted in small batches, minimally processed with no artificial ingredients and gluten free. There are no added nitrites, nitrates or MSG. It features a unique pairing of grass-fed beef and the Werner proprietary blend of sugar-free spices. The result is a great taste and texture with zero sugar per serving, and a ton of protein. The Werner Team will be sampling this product at their booth during Expo West.

"We will also have our full line of All-Natural beef and turkey jerky on display at the show," continues Seeger. "This product line includes unique recipes such as: Chipotle, Garlic and Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper. Single-serving packages will be available for attendees to sample at home."

Werner Jerky & Snacks can be found in Booth #8008 at Natural Products Expo West in the Anaheim Convention Center – Level 3, March 5-7, 2020.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or phone interview, please contact the Marketing Team at marketing@wernerjerky.com.

About Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc. has been producing quality, wholesale meat snacks in Tillamook, Oregon since 1994. The company is still family-owned (despite all the arguments). In addition to meat snacks, they roast nuts and seeds in house, offering a wide selection of sweet and savory snacks that everyone can sink their teeth into. Werner products can be found across the country and internationally.

SOURCE Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.