Werner Introduces Lightest Weight Multi-Position Ladder

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, introduced the Multi-Position Pro Ladder today. The Multi-Position Pro Ladder is the lightest weight multi-position ladder developed by Werner with a 375lb. load rating per side. The new five-position ladder addresses professional users' need for versatility by offering a lightweight product that provides stability and durability for multiple application needs.

"At Werner, we are committed to solving the challenges our end users face," said Carla Ramalho Product Manager from Werner. "We developed the Multi-Position Pro Ladder to address the number one complaint from our end users – the weight of a multi-position ladder. This new design aids in the reduction of work fatigue, while providing five unique ladders in one."

The Multi-Position Pro Ladder was designed with POWERLITE™ rails to decrease the weight of the ladder making it easier to load, unload and configure. End users can operate this unit as a twin stepladder, stairway stepladder, wall ladder or two scaffold bases, no additional hinges required (plank and tie-downs not included). The Multi-Position Pro addresses ladder weight concerns while providing stability and durability to ensure confidence under foot when climbing and descending.

Designed for Stability, User Safety and Durability

The Multi-Position Pro Ladder was designed for versatility to both the professional worker and the home improvement enthusiast. The pro-grade multi-position ladder can be used on jobsites for facilities maintenance, roof inspections, painting stairways, drywall, insulation installation and more. Whereas the home improvement enthusiast can use the lightweight, five-in-one design to clean gutters, trim trees, paint and accomplish a variety of other projects. The Multi-Position Pro Ladder is OSHA and ANSI approved and available in 4 sizes: 14 ft, 18 ft, 22 ft and 26 ft.

Additional features of the Multi-Position Pro Ladder include:

POWERLITE™ Rails signify this is the lightest weight multi-ladder developed by Werner.

signify this is the lightest weight multi-ladder developed by Werner. Telescoping capability that folds to a compact size.

capability that folds to a compact size. Shatterproof J-Lock System reduces set-up time and allows for scaffold mode, without the need for a separate accessory.

reduces set-up time and allows for scaffold mode, without the need for a separate accessory. Protected Springs and Hinges that increase the durability and longevity of the ladder.

that increase the durability and longevity of the ladder. Impact resistant push knobs for ease of use when altering position.

for ease of use when altering position. Slip resistant feet for safety on a wide variety of surfaces

for safety on a wide variety of surfaces Type IAA 375 lb. rating for support in every jobsite task.

The Multi-Position Pro Ladder is available now. For more information, please visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNER

WERNER, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNERCO provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

