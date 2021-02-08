Werner Introduces the Aluminum LEANSAFE® X3, a Ladder Pros Can Really Lean On

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is extending its versatile line of LEANSAFE® X3 ladders with a new aluminum model. Perfect for professionals including residential contractors, painters and facilities maintenance personnel, the lightweight Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 packs the functionality of three useful ladders into one OSHA-compliant package. In addition to convenience, the Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 offers stability and durability thanks to Werner's innovative engineering.

"Non-conventional stepladders continue to gain traction in the industry because of their focus on ladder versatility and convenience," said Kelly Markle, product manager at Werner. "The Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 is incredibly easy to use, aids in productivity, and helps worksites stay safe and compliant in a wide-range of use cases. It's a product that will help pros accomplish more at a great value!"

Increased Worksite Productivity

With the Aluminum LEANSAFE X3, one ladder can easily adapt into three different setups: for use as a step ladder, straight ladder or leaning ladder. At six feet tall, it is simple to store and transport, in addition to providing a maximum reach height of about 13 feet. Ergonomic one-handed levers and the all-in-one ladder top allow for seamless position changes, without the need for additional adjustments or buttons.

Thoughtfully designed for working pros, it can be used against corners, studs, poles and other vertical work surfaces. Non-marring rubber feet and leaning pads ensure that using this three-in-one ladder does not damage floors or walls; while the compact rear rails fit between standard framing studs, bringing users closer to their work. The Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 top also has a magnetic tool tray and a paint hook, keeping important materials secure and close at hand.



Iconic Stability and Durability

Werner's track record of building long-lasting aluminum ladders is unrivaled for a reason, and the new Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 will only add to that legacy. With the solid construction and a simple hinge mechanism, the Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 can support 300 pounds (including the user and materials) in all three of its positions. Slip-resistant Traction-Tred® steps provide reliability and confidence to pros working off the ground.

The Werner Aluminum LEANSAFE X3 multi-purpose ladder is now available nationally at a retailer near you. For more information about the LEANSAFE X3 and the LEANSAFE family of ladders, please visit wernerco.com/leansafe .

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com .

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

