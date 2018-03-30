Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men's and Women's Basketball Championships

"As we commemorate a decade of partnership with the NCAA® we are humbled by the history and memorable moments associated with the net-cutting ceremony. The celebration at the end of the regional and championship games bring out the best in what college sports and athletes have to offer," said Chris Filardi, Vice President of Marketing at Werner Co.

Providing additional opportunities for fans to experience the excitement during the tournament, Werner has also renewed the sponsorship of the exclusive Spanish broadcast of the Final Four® games with Westwood One.

Exclusive Content, Memorabilia and Werner Ladder Deals

Complementing the TV and radio experience, Werner is sharing exclusive NCAA® tournament highlights by hosting a series of vignettes with past Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year winners and the best Dunks and Blocks from the games. Fans can get caught up in the excitement at www.cbssports.com/wernerladder.

Fans interested in winning a unique piece of Final Four® memorabilia can enter Werner's annual Rise Above The Rest Sweepstakes. Visit http://riseabove.wernerco.com to register for the giveaway; entrants will be eligible to win a custom 3' replica of the Championship Podium Ladder used to cut down the nets. No purchase necessary.

With warmer weather and home projects right around the corner, Ladder Madness™ is also the best time to buy Werner ladders. Great deals on featured products can be found at www.getwerner.com, including new lightweight multi-purpose ladders. A full selection of Werner ladders for both consumers and professionals are available at Lowe's, an Official Corporate Partner of the NCAA®, and at www.Lowes.com, as well as most professional, hardware and paint retailers nationwide.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, the official ladder of NCAA® March Madness® and the world leader in ladders offers a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, Enterprise, Google Cloud, Indeed, Infiniti, Intel, Lowe's, Marriott International, Nabisco, Northwestern Mutual, Pizza Hut, Reese's, Unilever and Wendy's.

NCAA, March Madness, Final Four and Ladder Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

