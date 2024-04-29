Werner Kicks Off Month of May with 500 Nationwide Safety Training Sessions Planned In Support of OSHA Safety Stand-Down

Werner to Train up to 65,000 Trade and Construction Pros Nationwide on Safety and Fall Protection Best Practices; Werner Helps Build Culture of Safety

ITASCA, Ill., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, with an unwavering commitment to worker safety, will once again partner with the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) on the annual National Safety Stand-Down Initiative. Supporting site and safety leaders, these training events help raise awareness about fall hazards to help keep professionals' safe on the work site. These events are critical to safeguard construction and trade professionals and Werner is committed to offering the knowledge, resources and tools to ensure professionals arrive home safely every day.

"We typically start preparing for Safety Stand Down almost a year ahead of time, said Chad Lingerfelt, Werner National Safety and Security Director. "Last year we were doing onsite trainings up until the last day of May. A week later, we held our annual Learning Circle event. That's where we pull all of our lead trainers together to share any learnings from the prior year and go through a comprehensive two-day refresher course."

Why the National Safety Stand-Down Matters

Fatalities caused by falls are a leading cause of death for construction employees. In 2022 alone, these tragic incidents accounted for 395 out of 1,069 construction fatalities (according to BLS data).

During the OSHA National Safety Stand-Down event, scheduled from May 6-10, 2024, workplaces are encouraged to proactively talk about the importance of safety and best practices to keep employees safe. Recognizing the need for jobsite flexibility, Werner provides focused Stand-Down training throughout the month of May and additional educational safety training and resources available year-round to allow access when needed.

Werner To Provide Hands-on Safety Training Events and Webinars

With a total of 500 safety events scheduled nationwide, the Werner National Jobsite, Safety and Security (JSS) team will be traveling the United States to lead training sessions. Any safety leader or employee committed to workplace safety can participate in these events. From commercial construction firms to general industry employers, Werner will offer training to more than 65,000 jobsite professionals. In addition to the on-site trainings, Werner is offering access to free webinars and training content online.

Training Events : Throughout the month of May, Werner will host on-site training events focused on fall protection, ladder safety and general jobsite safety best practices. To schedule a safety training, visit Werner Safety Scheduling. End-users who participate in the Werner Safety Stand Down jobsite trainings will receive a certificate of completion for proof of training.

: Throughout the month of May, Werner will host on-site training events focused on fall protection, ladder safety and general jobsite safety best practices. To schedule a safety training, visit Werner Safety Scheduling. End-users who participate in the Werner Safety Stand Down jobsite trainings will receive a certificate of completion for proof of training. Webinars : Werner safety and technical experts will offer free training webinars focused on fall protection basics and safety tips, for both English and Spanish speakers. These educational, on-demand webinars are designed for industry professionals, including end-users, general contractors and safety directors. For those who are not able to participate in real-time, these recorded webinars will be accessible for free on the Werner Safety Page. The webinars are scheduled on the following dates. Friday, May 3 : The ABC's of Fall Protection, offered for English speaking users; hosted by Chad Lingerfelt , National Jobsite Safety and Security Director. Friday, May 3 : The ABC's of Fall Protection, offered for Spanish speaking users; hosted by Angel Jimenez , National Jobsite Safety and Security Manager. Wednesday, May 15 : Rescue Basics of Fall Protection, hosted by Kevin Denis , Technical Services. Global Learning Platform: Werner is a leader in the manufacturing and training for climbing and fall protection equipment, which extends the education platform beyond the month of May. The company provides year-round training programs to ensure end-users have the knowledge and skills to stay safe while working at height. Industry professionals can access virtual training options anytime through Werner's global learning platform at MyWernerCo.com, which provides a wealth of knowledge, including a library of training materials.

: Werner safety and technical experts will offer free training webinars focused on fall protection basics and safety tips, for both English and Spanish speakers. These educational, on-demand webinars are designed for industry professionals, including end-users, general contractors and safety directors. For those who are not able to participate in real-time, these recorded webinars will be accessible for free on the Werner Safety Page. The webinars are scheduled on the following dates.

Werner, along with the other national partners and companies involved in OSHA's yearly Stand Down Initiative, encourages workplaces to discuss safety, potential fall hazards and the importance of fall prevention. Construction pros and employers who are interested in accessing a higher standard of safety are encouraged to participate by signing up for a training in-person or virtually. For more details about the National Safety Stand Down initiative, please visit https://www.wernerco.com/us/safety/safety-training.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered for maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement with the purpose of protecting lives and livelihoods of construction and trade professionals worldwide. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE Werner