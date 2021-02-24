Werner Ladder Celebrates Fifth Annual National Ladder Safety Month Initiative

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is again sponsoring National Ladder Safety Month. This annual event takes place every March and is the only movement dedicated exclusively to promoting ladder safety at work and in the home.

According to the American Ladder Institute (ALI), there are more than 136,000 ladder-related emergency room visits per year. However, ladder accidents are preventable, and Werner is committed to creating training and resources that can help build safer work environments. National Ladder Safety Month increases awareness for the safe use of ladders through education, resources and training programs.

"Werner is deeply committed to providing solutions that keep our end-users safe and productive. In support of that commitment, we are partnering with the American Ladder Institute by continuing our sponsorship of Ladder Safety Month," said Pat McAuliffe, Vice President of Engineering at WernerCo and ALI Board Member. "Over the next month, Werner product managers and safety experts will be hosting webinars and encourage participating in training modules that help professionals and home improvement consumers alike accomplish more, safely."

Every Tuesday throughout the month of March, Werner will present safety-focused webinars. Topics include:

March 2 at 3:00-3:30 pm CT / 4:00-4:30 pm ET : Choosing Your Ladder with Mike Melton , Director of Product Management – Climbing Products – Covers important considerations to make when choosing the right ladder, such as environment, height, and duty rating.

– Covers important considerations to make when choosing the right ladder, such as environment, height, and duty rating. March 9 at 1:00-1:30 pm CT / 2:00-2:30 pm ET : Safety Before the First Step (Inspection and Set Up) with Milton DeAsis , Jobsite Safety & Security Manager, and Lowell Rompf , Product Manager – Climbing – Covers how to read important ladder labels and markings, the importance of and proper way to inspect your ladder before use, and how to set up your ladder.

– Covers how to read important ladder labels and markings, the importance of and proper way to inspect your ladder before use, and how to set up your ladder. March 16 at 1:00-1:30 pm CT / 2:00-2:30 pm ET : Safety While Climbing with Chad Lingerfelt , National Jobsite Safety & Security Manager – Covers the three points of contact rule, how to carry tools while climbing, and factors that contribute to falls.

– Covers the three points of contact rule, how to carry tools while climbing, and factors that contribute to falls. March 23 at 1:00-1:30 pm CT / 2:00-2:30 pm ET : Safety at the Top with Joseph Senecal , Jobsite Safety & Security Manager, and Kelly Markle , Product Manager – Climbing – Covers the three points of contact rule, ways to use product storage and supplies while on the ladder, factors that contribute to falls, and more.

Werner Ladder actively advocates for ladder safety and accident prevention through its range of solutions, ongoing training, and educational programs. A common misconception is that everyone knows how to climb a ladder safely because it's something that many of us have been doing from a young age. Spending thirty minutes on ladder safety training can serve as both a learning experience and a reminder to remain vigilant whenever your feet leave the ground.

"Ladders, like tools, must be correct for the application," said Josh Rizzo, Director – Jobsite Security & Safety at WernerCo. "With the variety of applications, we've added some incredible new products to help people be more productive and safer while working at heights."

Werner is continuously working to ensure ladders are designed with safety and productivity in mind. Some notable new products include, the new LEANSAFE® X3, a three-in-one multi-purpose ladder that delivers exceptional stability and durability for the user, as well as the Werner Podium Ladder, an entirely new category of ladder. Designed to prevent misuse and falls, the Podium Ladder allows users to face any direction while comfortably accessing the job at hand. It offers an extra-large platform that securely wraps around the Work Zone to provide the extra level of comfort and safety.

Werner understands what trade professionals and homeowners need when it comes to working at heights. This year the company has added new resources specific to Ladder Safety Training, including a Core Ladder training, a suite of Ladder Safety Classes that offer certification, additional eLearning classes and a guide for download. All courses and information can be accessed at www.wernerco.com/us/support/training.

For more information about Ladder Safety month, please visit https://www.laddersafetymonth.com/About/National-Ladder-Safety-Month.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WernerCo provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com .

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN LADDER INSTITUTE

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

