Werner: New LEANSAFE® X3 Multi-Purpose Ladder Enhances Worksite Productivity

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, announces the new LEANSAFE® X3 multi-purpose ladder. Designed for residential and commercial contractors, facilities maintenance, and trade professionals, the 3-in-1 ladder can seamlessly shift between three positions making it quick and simple to set up. The new LEANSAFE X3 multi-purpose ladder can be used in multiple scenarios including: leaning directly against a wall, corner or stud; as a conventional step ladder; or, as a straight ladder with a 13-foot reach.

"As we build out our family of LEANSAFE® ladders, our priorities are versatility and productivity," said Kelly Markle, Product Manager at Werner. "The LEANSAFE X3 was designed to quickly adapt to various work environments, helping professionals get more done on the job."

Enhanced Worksite Productivity and Durability

Werner designed the LEANSAFE X3 multi-purpose ladder to further enhance productivity on the worksite by incorporating time-saving functionality into product features. The versatile ladder top has a magnetic tool tray that automatically adjusts to multiple leaning positions, ensuring that tools, fasteners and other crucial equipment are close at hand. The LEANSAFE X3 is also remarkably easy to adjust with an internal hinge mechanism that allows the user to unlock the pivoting legs with just one hand. The width of the rear rungs also allows the rails to fit between standard wall studs, bringing the user closer to their work.

Stable, Safe and OSHA-Compliant

Per OSHA regulations, a traditional step ladder should never be used as a leaning ladder. The LEANSAFE family of ladders, however, is specifically designed to be used while leaning and it is both ANSI and OSHA compliant. The specially angled rear-rail feet of the LEANSAFE X3 are non-marring, so when the job is done no marks are left behind. EDGE360® bracing extends the life of the ladder by protecting the rails at the feet, while Slip Resistant Traction-Tred® steps provide added comfort and confidence while climbing. The LEANSAFE X3 has a 375-pound duty rating, reflecting Werner's legendary durability and build quality.

The LEANSAFE® X3 multi-purpose ladder is now available nationally. For more information about the LEANSAFE X3 and the LEANSAFE family of ladders, please visit wernerco.com/leansafe.

About WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNERCO provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

About WernerCo

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

