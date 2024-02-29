Werner Tips Off Ladder Safety Month a Day Early

The #1 Pro Ladder Brand Steals Leap Day From February to Get a Jump on The Other Big Event in March.

ITASCA, Ill., Mar. 0, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the World leader in ladders and the Official Ladder of NCAA® March Madness®, tipped off Ladder Safety Month this morning with ladder safety training events across the country. Recognizing 2024 as a leap year, the Jobsite Safety and Security (JSS) team identified the opportunity to add an extra day to spread the word about ladder safety.

"Our jobsite safety teams are doing onsite safety training all across the country almost every day," said Chad Lingerfelt, Director of Safety Training at WernerCo. "And even when we're not onsite we're still thinking safety 365 days a year. Every four years we have a chance to call it 366."

In addition to this one-day training blitz, Werner is supporting American Ladder Institute's (ALI) Ladder Safety Month initiative for the 8th straight year. The JSS team will continue onsite training throughout the month, and Ladder Safety Webinars will be available through ALI registration and available for replay at wernerco.com/safety.

Werner Webinars include "Training and Awareness," Tuesday March 5th at 12:00 p.m. CST and "Stabilization, Setup and Accessories," Tuesday March 19 at 12:00 p.m. CST. Both Webinars will be presented by Eric Blankinship, Werner Senior Product Manager.

To promote awareness throughout March, Werner will continue to post compelling content across its social channels and website. The brand is even leveraging their role as "The Official Ladder of NCAA® March Madness®" to spread the word. All of these efforts are with the purpose of bringing more attention to safe ladder practices and ultimately reducing ladder incidents in 2024.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo Professional brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WERNER provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered for maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO PROFESSIONAL BRANDS

WernerCo Professional Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com/.

