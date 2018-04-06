WernerCo Group Names James T. Caudill As Global Chief Executive Officer

Martin Bertinchamp, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Werner International Holding comments: "Jim is a well-respected senior executive with a proven track record of building high performing teams, delivering operational excellence and creating long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders. We are excited to have Jim join the Company to support and drive the future success of WernerCo and we look forward to working with him to carry out our growth strategies."

Prior to joining WernerCo, Mr. Caudill was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of D&M Group, where he led the transformation of the company's global portfolio of premium consumer, professional and automotive audio solutions under the Denon, Marantz, Allen & Heath and McIntosh brands. Before joining D&M Group, Jim was with The Black & Decker Corporation for over 20 years where he served in various roles including President of the Hardware & Home Improvement Group and Vice President & General Manager of the Industrial Accessory Division.

"I am honoured and excited to be joining the WernerCo team. With its storied history and global reach, WernerCo is an outstanding company with some of the industry's leading brands and product solutions. I'm looking forward to working with our global teams to further accelerate our innovative platforms and customer solutions. This is a company with great potential," stated James T. Caudill, Global Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT WERNERCO: WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. Its portfolio of industry leading brands include WERNER®, KNAACK®, WEATHER GUARD®, ZARGES®, Youngman®, BoSS®, Centaure, Duarib, Haemmerlin and Bailey. WernerCo has manufacturing, warehousing, sales, distribution and office facilities in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. WernerCo's international headquarters are in Schaffhausen, Switzerland and its US headquarters are in Greenville, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

Contact: Angie Maddox, 1-404-996-4041, angie@seedatl.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wernerco-group-names-james-t-caudill-as-global-chief-executive-officer-300625746.html

SOURCE WernerCo

Related Links

http://www.wernerworldwide.com

