Werner's New LevelSafe™ Pro Provides the Easiest and Most Effective Way to Level a Ladder

New Werner Extension Ladder Accessory Automatically Levels the Ladder on Uneven Surfaces; Easy to Install with No Cutting of the Ladder



ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and manufacturer of advanced climbing and fall protection products, is proud to announce the introduction of the new LevelSafe Pro ladder accessory. This cutting-edge innovation represents a significant advancement in extension ladder leveling technology. Designed with trade professionals in mind, the LevelSafe Pro enhances user safety and efficiency by allowing for effortless ladder leveling on uneven surfaces. The accessory features sophisticated technology that automatically adjusts the ladder to a level position upon placement. In instances where the ladder is positioned on soft ground, its precision micro-adjust system enables users to make fine modifications without the need to lift or reposition the ladder.

This new product addresses a longstanding challenge within the industry, eliminating the need for manual ladder repositioning to achieve a level setup. The LevelSafe Pro promises to streamline operations, enhance stability, and improve overall safety for professionals working at height.

"Working on uneven ground is a common challenge for industry pros," said Rachel Maslovitz, Associate Product Manager, Pro Climbing at Werner. "Too many people depend on questionable practices like leveling dirt by hand or using jobsite scrap. Our extension ladder leveling accessory system provides an easy, efficient and precise way to level a ladder. It empowers professionals and all users to work confidently on any surface."

Easy to Install, Control and Level

The new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension ladder accessory can be installed up to 50 percent faster than other ladder leveling accessories. The no-nonsense installation is simple, straight-forward and doesn't require cutting the ladder.

Key features of the new Werner LevelSafe Pro extension accessory include:

Automatic leveling : Simply place the ladder on uneven surfaces and the leveler adjusts to find level. The new innovative accessory system provides precision and convenience, while smoothly and automatically leveling the ladder up to 8.5" without having to pick up the ladder.

: Simply place the ladder on uneven surfaces and the leveler adjusts to find level. The new innovative accessory system provides precision and convenience, while smoothly and automatically leveling the ladder up to 8.5" without having to pick up the ladder. Simple installation : It installs in half the time of other levelers and requires no cutting of the ladder. The LevelSafe Pro Extension Ladder accessory includes two ladder levelers (one per rail), mounting hardware, template and instructions.

: It installs in half the time of other levelers and requires no cutting of the ladder. The LevelSafe Pro Extension Ladder accessory includes two ladder levelers (one per rail), mounting hardware, template and instructions. Micro-adjust technology : Easily engage or disengage micro-adjust technology with 90-degree rotation of handles and find level with included bubble level.

: Easily engage or disengage micro-adjust technology with 90-degree rotation of handles and find level with included bubble level. Compatibility: Designed specifically for Werner Ladders, the LevelSafe Pro works with most Werner fiberglass and aluminum extension ladders.

Werner's LevelSafe Pro is now available nationwide. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNER®

Werner, a ProDriven global brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of climbing equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

About ProDriven Global Brands

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit https://www.prodrivenbrands.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; [email protected]

SOURCE Werner