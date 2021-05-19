Werribee Plumber Reveals the Most Common Issues Found in Home Inspections

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local plumber in Werribee, NLK Plumbing, explains the most common issues found in home inspections can range from very small, easy fixes to bigger and more costly problems. The key is to ensure the home is being regularly inspected by a licensed professional to uncover any hidden problems.

NLK Plumbing says blocked drains in Werribee are a familiar problem for many households. Blocked drains can be caused by a variety of things, but many of them are entirely avoidable. Common causes include too much food entering the kitchen drains, greasy and oily substances being poured down the sink and foreign objects being flushed down the toilet. Ignoring any issues with blocked drains in Melbourne can lead to more costly damage to the pipes or even flooding of the property, which will result in a very expensive repair bill.

There are many warning signs that drains are blocked, but these are often ignored by the home's residents, warns NLK Plumbing. Potential signs include foul odours, water that is slow to empty from drains and toilets, not enough water in the toilet bowl and unusual sounds coming from the plumbing.

When it comes to blocked drains in Melbourne, NLK Plumbing advises against home remedies as these can lead to more costly problems down the track. Instead, calling in a professional plumber in Werribee, like NLK Plumbing, as soon as you suspect there is a blockage will save you time and money in the long run.

Another common problem NLK Plumbing encounters is the need for hot water repairs in Melbourne. As winter approaches, homeowners should be using a professional plumber to check their hot water system if they suspect there is a fault. If the system isn't running properly, it doesn't necessarily mean it needs to be replaced, sometimes there is a fixable issue a trained technician can repair. Signs to look out for include leaks, rusty coloured water, a lack of hot water or no hot water at all.

Proper maintenance and routine inspections are essential in the home, whether it is being prepared for sale or just for peace of mind. Any unresolved issues will actually be costing the homeowner money, so it's important to be aware of any warning signs to keep everything running at full capacity.

