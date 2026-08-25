Werther's Original® Helps Fans Kick Off Cozy Season Early with Limited-Edition Werther's Original Cozy Cooling Scarf

The beloved candy brand is bringing a new meaning (and timing) to cozy comfort this fall

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For fall fanatics, the first signs of the season rarely come from the forecast. The candles come out, football returns, fall flavors hit menus and the countdown to sweater weather begins, often while temperatures still feel firmly stuck in summer. With its iconic caramel flavor and the warmth, comfort and nostalgia it brings, Werther's Original® has long been a natural part of those cozy fall moments. So this year, the brand is giving fans permission to stop waiting for the weather and kick off fall on their own schedule with the limited-edition Werther's Original Cozy Cooling Scarf.

Werther’s Original Cozy Cooling Scarf. Sunglasses and hat are not included. Werther’s Original Cozy Cooling Scarf. Sunglasses and hat are not included.

Designed for anyone mentally ready for the "-ber" months before the forecast cooperates, the woven scarf features a hidden cooling pouch at the neck to help take the edge off lingering summer heat. And since it would not be fall without Werther's Original smooth, indulgent caramels, it also includes a zip pocket perfectly sized for Werther's Original caramel candies.

"Fall fans don't wait for a date on the calendar to start craving everything that makes the season special," said Georgia Healey, VP of marketing at Storck USA, L.P. "Werther's Original has always been about warmth, comfort and moments of sweet indulgence, which makes fall a natural fit for us. The Cozy Cooling Scarf is our playful way of helping fellow fall lovers embrace that feeling whenever they're ready, even if the thermometer says otherwise."

Whether it's the lighting of the first fall candle in August, decorating with leaves before Labor Day or ordering a seasonal coffee while the air conditioning is still running, Werther's Original Cozy Cooling Scarf is made for anyone who believes cozy season starts when you say it does.

And Werther's is putting the scarves directly into the hands of people who take fall just as seriously as the brand. From August 25–31, Werther's Original is teaming up with some of the internet's biggest fall fanatics—Chasitey Pounds (@chasiteyy), Chelsea Sawick (@chelseasawick) and Lauren Wildman (@thecozykansan)—to kick off cozy season early and give fellow fall lovers the chance to get their hands on a limited-edition scarf of their own.

Each creator will put their own spin on getting into the fall mindset early, sharing the rituals that signal cozy season has officially arrived for them. Followers can enter through each creator's individual giveaway for a chance to snag a Cozy Cooling Scarf while supplies last.

From the classic hard caramels and soft caramels to the limited-time fall staple Harvest Caramel line, Werther's Original caramel candies are made with fresh butter and real cream to create the perfect combination of smooth and indulgent. Werther's Original products are available at retailers nationwide. Availability and pricing may vary by retailer and location. For more information, visit @werthersoriginalus on Instagram.

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his little village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, vanilla, and salted caramel crème. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werther's-Original.us, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

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SOURCE Werther's Original