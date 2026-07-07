Werther's Original Introduces "Soft Caramel Rock," a Music-Inspired Experience Celebrating Its Soft Caramels

The beloved caramel brand is launching a giveaway featuring a limited-edition collectible cassette player paired with an exclusive Soft Caramel Rock mixtape

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Werther's Original is turning up the volume on the softer side of caramel this summer with Soft Caramel Rock, a new music genre inspired by the smooth, creamy texture of Werther's Original Soft Caramels. Several lucky fans will have the chance to immerse themselves in the sweet sounds of Soft Caramel Rock with a limited-edition Werther's Original Soft Music Machine, a portable cassette player that can play original Soft Caramel Rock-inspired tunes and your other favorite tapes.

The limited-edition Werther's Original Soft Music Machine includes a retro-inspired portable cassette player, plug-in headphones, Soft Caramel Rock mixtape, and Werther's Original Soft Caramels.

Soft Caramel Rock blends the mellow smoothness of soft rock with the creamy richness of caramel, layered with textured vocals and smooth jazz tones that define the genre. Made with real butter and fresh cream, Werther's Original Soft Caramels deliver the indulgent texture that inspired the Soft Caramel Rock music genre, bringing caramel lovers a satisfying moment of enjoyment in everyday life.

As part of the campaign, Werther's Original is launching a sweepstakes where fans can enter for a chance to win one of 200 limited-edition Werther's Original Soft Music Machine prize packages. Each prize includes the Soft Music Machine cassette player, branded plug-in headphones, custom Soft Caramel Rock mixtape, and one 4.51-ounce bag of Werther's Original Soft Caramels.

"Soft rock music has that same smooth, indulgent feel that people love about our soft caramels, so bringing the two together felt like a natural fit," said Kelly Cook, President at Storck USA, L.P. "Soft Caramel Rock gave us a new way to celebrate and reintroduce fans to the softer side of Werther's Original."

As consumers embrace nostalgia, collectible media and tactile moments, Soft Caramel Rock taps into a growing cultural appetite for analog connection. From vinyl records and cassette tapes to comforting rituals and "softness" trends across culture, consumers are increasingly drawn to experiences that feel familiar and emotionally grounding.

Designed as a collectible item, the Soft Music Machine blends retro-inspired design with original music that brings the feeling of Soft Caramel Rock to life. Together, the music and taste of Werther's Original Soft Caramels create a multi-sensory experience inspired by the nostalgia of classic soft rock culture.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes from July 7 through July 31, 2026, for a chance to win by following @werthersoriginalus on Instagram, commenting on the official sweepstakes post, and tagging two friends. No purchase is necessary to enter for a chance to win. To be eligible, a contestant must have an Instagram account, be a legal United States resident, and be twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry. See the full contest rules and information @werthersoriginalus.

Werther's Original Soft Caramels are available at retailers nationwide. Availability and pricing may vary by retailer and location. For more information, visit @werthersoriginalus on Instagram.

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his little village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, vanilla, and salted caramel crème. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werther's-Original.us, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Parker Rhodes

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SOURCE Werther's Original