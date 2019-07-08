WERUradio Atlanta Black Pride Media Sponsor

ATLANTA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WERUradio broadcasts 24hrs a day on WERUradio.com, Live365, streema.com, https://www.radio.net, the WERUradio app available in the Google Play Store and the iTunes App Store Alexa/Echo using the WERUradio skill. WERUradio has created a platform that interpolates the uptempo flavors of R&B (Lizzo, Beyonce, Chris Brown) Hip Hop (Travis Scott, Trina, Nicki Minaj) and House Music (Quentin Harris, Martha Wash, Frankie Knuckles) combine to give you a unique musical taste.

WERUradio fills a niche market by prominently featuring amazing artists like B. Slade, Big Freedia, Miss Lawrence, Vincint and more from the LGBTQ community in heavy rotation.

WERUradio is an official media sponsor for 2019 Atlanta Black Pride.

"This Year's theme "Remember, Rise and Respect" echoes the core value of WERUradio. We are especially excited to be integral in celebrating the rich, diverse, and unique history of the Black LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta. This is an opportunity to fully connect with the LGBTQ+ audience in Atlanta and the thousands from across the country who attend this annual event," says George Daigle, program director of WERUradio

