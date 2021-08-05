Wes Hall Joins Maverix Private Equity Advisory Board

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Private Equity, a Toronto-based private equity firm which announced an inaugural USD $500 million growth-fund this past April, is pleased to announce the addition of Wes Hall to its Advisory Board, joining six of Canada's most accomplished business leaders. As a leading innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Hall aligns with Maverix Private Equity's vision of pioneering a community of dynamic Canadian entrepreneurs focused on technology-enabled growth and disruption.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Wes to our Advisory Board as we move forward on our mission to challenge the status quo and invest in market-changing Canadian businesses.", said John Ruffolo, Founder and Managing Partner at Maverix Private Equity. "Our team is thrilled that such a high-caliber professional, with immense financial and entrepreneurial expertise, chose to join our team to drive transformation and growth in our economy."

As the Executive Chairman and Founder of Kingsdale Advisors, Hall brings outstanding financial expertise and thought leadership to the Advisory Board, with an unparalleled track record of success for North America's biggest names including Air Canada, Barrick, BHP Billiton, Citigroup, CN, CP, Ovintiv, Goldcorp, Talisman, and Suncor. He has repeatedly been named one of Canada's most powerful people by The Globe and Mail, Canadian Business, Toronto Life and Maclean's.

"This is a very exciting venture, seeing the next wave of monumental growth and opportunity in Canada's economy," says Hall. "Considering the depth of Canada's talent and the impressive resources at Maverix, we are more than capable to strengthen and transform our businesses and communities for the better."

Dedicated to fostering positive change socioeconomically, Hall leverages his deep network of relationships across Canada's corporate ecosystem to enable diversity, equity, and inclusion, as the Chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative (BNI) and will inspire many on CBC's Dragons' Den. Since June 2020, BNI has been challenging Canadian businesses to improve hiring practices, set data-driven diversity targets, and dismantle systematic racism that affects the lives of Black Canadians. Hall is joining the upcoming 16th season of CBC's infamous reality TV show (Dragons' Den) as the first Black Canadian Dragon to enter the den. He plans to make a conscious effort to transform the visions of talented BIPOC entrepreneurs into tangible and prosperous businesses.

Hall is equally recognized for his altruism and generosity, as an active board member of several impactful charitable initiatives including the SickKids Foundation, Pathways to Education, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and The Black Academy. In 2020, he was also one of five individuals appointed to the Ontario government's Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce, an advisory group of experts tasked to review and modernize the province's capital markets regulations.

ABOUT MAVERIX PRIVATE EQUITY

Maverix Private Equity is a Toronto-based private equity firm. It is led by an experienced and talented team with the background, network, and track record necessary to successfully execute on an investment strategy of technology-enabled growth and disruption. Maverix is currently investing out of its inaugural fund, the Maverix Growth Equity Fund I, of USD$500M. Maverix targets North American companies with rapidly growing revenue and evidence of a profitable business model. Its target cheque size is expected to average USD$50M for meaningful minority positions in portfolio companies.

For more information on Product: https://www.maverixpe.com

SOURCE Maverix Private Equity

Related Links

https://www.maverixpe.com/

