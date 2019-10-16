Wes-Tex Chooses ECI and Edge Team to Upgrade Network Capabilities

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECI®, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions for service providers, critical infrastructures and data center operators, and Edge Team Technology, the premier solutions provider for information infrastructure, security, and performance management, announced today that they have been chosen by the Wes-Tex Telephone Cooperative, a leader in telecom services for western Texas and surrounding communities since 1950, to upgrade the company's optical and IP infrastructure to latest generation technologies which will serve them for years to come.

Wes-Tex prides itself on providing its highly diverse community of both residential and commercial customers with highly reliable triple-play services. Services include local and long-distance telephony, as well as fiber broadband and wireless high-speed Internet. The company also provides cable TV for the Stanton, Texas area. As the local regions it serves experience unprecedented bandwidth growth, Wes-Tex needed to upgrade its network infrastructure to keep up, as well as deliver on the additional requirements of its constituencies. Moreover, Wes-Tex was looking for additional flexibility and dynamicity in its network, without the additional overhead.

In this latest network upgrade, Wes-Tex was able to leverage its existing ECI infrastructure to modernize its legacy optical and IP networks. Wes-Tex chose to migrate to ECI's Apollo optical solutions and Neptune packet solutions. These solutions were built to interwork seamlessly, and both are managed simply with ECI's industry-leading network management system (NMS), which provides multi-layer, end-to-end network management through an intuitive, point-and-click user interface.

Together with the total network solution provided by Edge Team Technology, Wes-Tex now has the ability to deliver their services in an on-demand fashion to the Western Texas community and surrounding area – with simple, remote network provisioning. In the event of a major surge in demand, Wes-Tex can remain confident in its ability to add additional capacity and high-speed connectivity between major switching centers.

"Our cooperative is committed to meeting the unique needs of our members and customers. Wes-Tex has seen growth and increasing demand for more capacity and services in our surrounding communities," noted Wes-Tex General Manager, Darren Patrick. "We needed a solution that allowed us to add immediate bandwidth and capacity, as well as provide the flexibility of easily upgrading our systems to meet requirements of our community well into the future."

"Wes-Tex's latest network upgrade will keep them ahead of the ever-increasing demands of their residential customers, and allow them to react quickly to commercial bandwidth demands of the local industry," said Kevin Driscoll, President of the ECI North American Business Unit. "With this network upgrade, Wes-Tex has the ease of provisioning and reliability they require, along with the ability to more easily meet future bandwidth demands. This is yet another new deployment we have delivered across the Americas. We are proud that Wes-Tex chose ECI to serve the needs of their diverse community."

For more information about the Apollo family of optical systems, click here. For more information about the Neptune family of packet systems click here, and for more information about ECI's management capabilities, click here.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical industries, and data center operators. With the advent of 5G, IoT, and smart everything, traffic demands are increasing dramatically, and network operators must make smart choices as they evolve their infrastructure. ECI's Elastic Services Platform leverages our programmable packet and optical networking solutions, along with our service-driven software suite and virtualization capabilities, to provide a robust yet flexible solution for any application. ECI solutions are tailored for the needs of today, yet flexible enough to meet the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.ecitele.com.

About Edge Team Technology

Edge Team Technology offers an extensive portfolio of solutions and services for both enterprise-class and service provider types of customers. We specialize in network architecture & design, network & systems security, and network & application performance management. We help organizations plan, design, build, and operate their networks and information security systems.

Edge Team's mission and vision is to help our clients truly innovate their networks through the use of proper design, established security, and holistic performance management.

About Wes-Tex Telephone Cooperative

Wes-Tex has always been the leader in our area for personal customer service and quality telecommunications like unlimited local calling, long distance and fiber broadband or wireless high speed Internet. We have also provided the clear choice for Cable TV in Stanton with affordable pricing and no service agreement requirement. We have been bundling our services long before bundling was cool. Wes-Tex is managed and staffed by your neighbors and positioned to provide the latest technologies while keeping costs affordable. We are here to answer your questions, help with service and repair requests and provide assistance with billing issues. We are a click or phone call away.

Press Contact:

Allison + Partners for ECI Telecom

+1-415-294-9846

ECI@allisonpr.com

SOURCE ECI Telecom

Related Links

http://www.ecitele.com/

