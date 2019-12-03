Wes Wheeler Appointed to Lead UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences Unit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced Wes Wheeler, currently CEO of Marken, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UPS, is appointed President of UPS's global Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) unit. The move is effective immediately. UPS announced in October plans to align all of its healthcare and life sciences operations and commercial groups within a single UPS HCLS unit.

"We are pleased to appoint Wes to this very important leadership role," said David Abney, UPS chairman and CEO. "He has an impressive career and deep experience in the clinical trials, pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. His expertise will complement our strategic healthcare growth and technology initiatives."

UPS's HCLS unit provides extensive supply chain management, cold chain, clinical trials, global transportation and other critical healthcare service operations. The unit includes Marken, Polar Speed, and the company's 114 healthcare-dedicated facilities. The HCLS unit has a dedicated and healthcare-trained salesforce and customer support teams throughout the company's global network.

Wheeler will expand UPS's HCLS services with key investments, partnerships and technology that address unique customer needs in the healthcare and life science markets. UPS also plans to harmonize quality standards and operating procedures as part of the alignment of all its HCLS operations. Recently, UPS introduced new technology-enabled solutions for critical healthcare packages that leverage the company's data networks to offer improved package tracking, special handling protocols and enhanced contingency management to ensure the highest levels of speed, visibility and reliability.

Wheeler joined UPS as part of the company's acquisition of Marken in 2016. He started his career as a project manager for Exxon Research and Engineering. Since then, he has served in numerous leadership positions including vice president of marketing, senior vice president of global manufacturing and supply at Glaxo (now GlaxoSmithKline) and as CEO and/or President at four companies, including Patheon, Valeant, DSM Pharmaceuticals and Marken. Wheeler joined Marken as CEO in 2011.

During his 40-year professional career, he has been involved in every key functional area in pharmaceuticals, including manufacturing, drug development, supply chain logistics, marketing, and engineering.

"Healthcare and life sciences have many complex supply chain challenges and opportunities," Abney said. "We look forward to Wes continuing our commitment to putting healthcare customers' needs first, while ensuring UPS meets supply chain demands with quality assurance, innovation and control."

Wheeler has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a Master's in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. He is married with two adult children and currently lives in North Carolina.

About UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences

UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences provides global supply chain solutions and expertise to pharmaceutical, biopharma and medical device companies. UPS has approximately 8 million square feet of cGMP- or cGDP-compliant healthcare distribution space. UPS also maintains one of the world's largest networks of field stocking locations with approximately 900 sites. For parcels requiring strict temperature environments, from CRT to cryogenic, and those requiring around-the-clock monitoring, UPS has solutions such as UPS Temperature True™ and UPS Proactive Response™ services. UPS is committed to expanding its healthcare capabilities including acquisitions of Marken, CEMELOG and Poltraf, to meet the complex and evolving supply chain needs of the healthcare and life science sectors. Visit ups.com/healthcare.

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,100 staff members manage 85,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry. www.marken.com

