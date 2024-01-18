Wes Wheeler Assumes Role as Executive Chair of the Board at BioTouch™

WEST HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioTouch™, a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, kitting, and logistics services to the healthcare industry and an Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC") portfolio company, announced the appointment of Wes Wheeler as the company's new Executive Chair of the Board.

"Wes Wheeler brings a proven leadership style and strategic vision to his role, having previously held key positions in various healthcare organizations. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for BioTouch, as the company continues to solidify its position as a trusted name in kit-building and healthcare logistics," said Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner of ASC.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Wes Wheeler has held the positions of CEO, President, and Chair across five distinct public and private companies including UPS Healthcare, Marken, Patheon (a ThermoFisher company), Bushu, and DSM. Prior to these roles he led manufacturing strategy for GSK. Demonstrating a breadth of leadership experience, his professional journey has been marked by successfully guiding companies through transformation while simultaneously laying the groundwork for future growth. In various instances, he has been specifically recruited to lead transformational change, integrate functions, assemble resilient teams, and formulate innovative strategies for sustained growth. His track record underscores a commitment to overcoming challenges and cultivating resilience, consistently positioning companies for enduring success.

In a recent statement, Wheeler expressed his enthusiasm about assuming the role of Executive Chair of the Board for BioTouch. He stated, "I am excited to work alongside Rob Coyle, our new CEO, as we lead BioTouch to a new level of performance within the healthcare sector. The company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction aligns with my own values, and I look forward to leading the company towards even greater success."

As the new year unfolds, BioTouch will showcase the company's growing leadership team, starting with the appointment of Robert Coyle as Chief Executive Officer, an executive with more than two decades of deep healthcare and logistics experience garnered with Kuehne+Nagel and GlaxoSmithKline.

Robert Coyle expressed his enthusiasm about Wes Wheeler's appointment as Executive Chair of the Board, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Wes to BioTouch as our new Executive Chair. His wealth of experience and proven leadership in the healthcare sector align perfectly with BioTouch's commitment to innovation and excellence. We look forward to leveraging Wes's strategic insights to drive the company to new heights in healthcare logistics and global expansion."

As a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital since 2018, BioTouch has a proven track record of growth and innovation in the healthcare supply chain management industry. The company completed acquisitions that significantly enhanced its ability to serve customers in Europe and across the globe.

About BioTouch

BioTouch is a single-source, international specimen logistics partner spanning medical kit and supply distribution, printing, logistics, temperature control, and last-mile services. BioTouch's solutions help eliminate silos and give laboratories and hospitals all the critical intelligence needed to create new efficiencies across the entire organization, allowing their customers to focus on what they do best: patient care. Visit www.biotouchglobal.com.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

[email protected]

SOURCE BioTouch