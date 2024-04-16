WesBanco Again Named One of America's Best Banks by Forbes

WHEELING, W.Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has been named one of the 2024 Best Banks in America by Forbes. This marks the 14th year WesBanco has earned this recognition, which measured 10 key financial metrics for the 2023 calendar year.

"Our fourteenth recognition by Forbes as one of America's Best Banks is a proof point of our commitment to exceptional customer experiences, sustainable long-term growth strategies and credit quality," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "In a year that tested the resilience and adaptability of the banking industry, WesBanco remained a strong, sound financial institution well-positioned to serve our customers, communities and shareholders. This accolade from Forbes reinforces the trust and confidence our customers place in their banking relationship with us, and we are proud to continue to help advance their financial journeys."

Forbes' annual America's Best Banks list evaluated 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024. The 10 equally-weighted financial metrics are net interest margin; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; CET1 ratio; efficiency ratio; nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets; reserves as a percentage of total assets; risk-based capital ratio; operating revenue growth; and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans.

The America's Best Banks recognition is the most recent third-party accolade for WesBanco, which continues to earn recognitions for financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction and community reinvestment. Other recent accolades include Forbes' World's Best Banks, Newsweek's Best Regional Banks, and our eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act Rating.

