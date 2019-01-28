WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Net Income

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $43.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.80, compared to $15.9 million and $0.36 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income was $143.1 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, compared to $94.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the 2017 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses and the 2017 net deferred tax asset revaluation, which resulted from last year's Federal tax reform legislation, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, increased 55.4% year-over-year to $45.0 million, or $0.82 per diluted share as compared to $0.66 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, an increase of 24.2% (non-GAAP measure). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 increased 45.7% year-over-year to $157.2 million, or $3.21 per diluted share versus $2.45 per diluted share in the prior year period, an increase of 31.0% (non-GAAP measure).





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 45,025

$ 0.82

$ 28,972

$ 0.66

$ 157,221

$ 3.21

$ 107,876

$ 2.45 Less: Net deferred tax asset revaluation

-

-

(12,780)

(0.29)

-

-

(12,780)

(0.29) Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(1,097)

(0.02)

(295)

(0.01)

(14,109)

(0.29)

(614)

(0.02) Net income (GAAP)

$ 43,928

$ 0.80

$ 15,897

$ 0.36

$ 143,112

$ 2.92

$ 94,482

$ 2.14

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for both FTSB and FFKT have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.

Financial and operational highlights:

Execution of well-defined long-term growth strategies combined with strong underlying fundamentals driving strong profitability

Record net income during 2018 of $143.1 million , or $157.2 million when excluding merger-related costs

, or when excluding merger-related costs

2018 net income was positively impacted by the passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in late-2017 which lowered the statutory Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%, as compared to 35% in prior periods



Year-to-date income before provisions for credit losses and income taxes increased 15.2% year-over-year, or 25.7% when excluding merger-related costs



Strong core returns on average assets and tangible equity of 1.39% and 17.78%, respectively (non-GAAP measures)

Sequential and year-over-year improvement in core net interest margin reflects the benefits of the FFKT and FTSB acquisitions and our core deposit funding advantage

Solid expense management as demonstrated by a 184 basis point improvement in the year-to-date efficiency ratio to 54.6% (non-GAAP measure), despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20, 2018

Continued strength across key credit quality metrics reflective of strong legacy of credit and risk management

Successful implementation of stated acquisition strategy to cross the $10 billion asset threshold

asset threshold Filled-in the southern edge of franchise



Became a top ten financial institution in the state of Kentucky

"2018 was another successful year for WesBanco, as well as a year full of milestones," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "Solid execution and strong fundamentals drove record earnings of $143 million, or $157 million when excluding merger-related costs. We strengthened the franchise by expanding into new and diversified markets with strong demographics, and ensured top market share across our major markets. We remained diligent on expense management while continuing to make technology and staffing investments to support future growth – helping to drive our 2018 efficiency ratio to 54.6%. In addition, we stayed disciplined and balanced on lending decisions as our credit quality ratios have continued to improve to be at or near historic lows."

Mr. Clossin added, "We remain well-positioned for continued success due to our well-defined operational and growth strategies. Furthermore, we are excited about our opportunities for the upcoming year, and look forward to providing additional value to our customers and shareholders."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $7.7 billion, as of December 31, 2018, increased 20.7% when compared to the prior year period due to the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT. Total organic loans were down 1.3% year-over-year, when excluding the consumer loan portfolio de-emphasis strategy, or down 1.7% in total. The year-over-year decline in total organic loan growth resulted from targeted reductions in the consumer portfolio to reduce its risk profile, lower home equity loan balances due to lower demand as a result of higher interest rates and tax changes, elevated levels of commercial real estate loans moving to an aggressive secondary financing market, and continued deleveraging by commercial customers reflective of the current operating environment and higher cash levels from tax reform. Total deposits increased 25.4% year-over-year to $8.8 billion due to the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions. Continuing to reflect the strength of our legacy footprint, total deposits, excluding CDs, increased 2.5% organically, driven by 5.8% organic growth in interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Credit Quality

Our underlying credit fundamentals continue to be reflective of our strong legacy of credit and risk management. During the fourth quarter of 2018, our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination growth in the current environment with our prudent lending standards. Our credit quality measures have been at or near historic lows over the last several periods, and, as such, variability from quarter to quarter may occur, which is not suggestive of a change in the direction of overall credit quality.

As of December 31, 2018, despite the addition of approximately $1.4 billion of portfolio loans from the acquisitions of FTSB and FFKT, non-performing loans and non-performing assets decreased year-over-year both on an absolute dollar basis and as a percentage of the portfolio. Criticized and classified loan balances decreased as a percentage of total loans year-over-year.

Further reflecting the continued high quality of the loan portfolio, on a year-to-date basis for 2018, the provision for credit losses decreased 22.3% year-over-year to $7.8 million, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans decreased 7 basis points year-over-year to 0.06%.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 29 basis points year-over-year to 3.72%. The net interest margin benefited from increases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate through the past year and a full quarter benefit from the higher margins on the acquired FFKT net assets, partially offset by higher funding costs as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Also impacting the year-over-year change in the net interest margin was a six basis point reduction related to the lower tax-equivalency of the state and local municipal tax-exempt securities resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act". The increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities was primarily due to higher rates for interest bearing public funds, higher tier money market accounts, and Federal Home Loan Bank and other borrowings. Further, reflecting the benefit of our legacy deposit footprint, the year-to-date deposit beta on the four federal funds rate increases since the year ago quarter was 17%, or only 12% when including the strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits. Lastly, accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by approximately 23 basis points, as compared to 6 basis points in the prior year period, and it was 14 basis points for 2018 versus 8 basis points during 2017.

Net interest income increased $28.6 million, or 39.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the same quarter of 2017 due to a 25.5% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions and related accretion from purchase accounting, as well as an overall higher net interest margin. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net interest income increased $56.9 million, or 19.6%, due to higher average total earning assets from the $2.2 billion in earning assets acquired from FTSB and FFKT and a larger investment portfolio, and the aforementioned higher net interest margin.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2018, non-interest income of $26.6 million increased $3.6 million, or 15.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2017, driven by the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions. The associated larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes drove the year-over-year increases in electronic banking fees and service charges on deposits. Other income increased $0.8 million primarily due to an increase in payment processing fee income. Net securities losses of $1.3 million were primarily due to a market adjustment on the deferred compensation plan, while an offsetting reduction of $1.1 million is recorded in employee benefits expense.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, non-interest income increased $11.4 million, or 12.9%. The primary drivers of this year-to-date increase were increased customer levels and transaction volumes from the two acquisitions, higher trust assets from a combination of the FFKT acquisition and organic growth, and higher mortgage banking income due to the strength of the residential mortgage lending program; partially offset by net securities losses as discussed above.

Non-Interest Expense

Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during the fourth quarter of 2018, despite the inclusion of FFKT's operating expenses since August 20th. The FFKT cost savings of 35% announced in April 2018 remain on track for 75% of the anticipated savings to be achieved during 2019, and 100% thereafter. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $15.2 million, or 28.0%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the two acquisitions. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, and equipment costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the two acquisitions. As mentioned above, the overall employee benefits increase was partially mitigated by a $1.1 million reduction in the deferred compensation plan obligation due to market declines. These increases were balanced by strong discretionary expense management as demonstrated by the 146 basis point year-over-year decrease in the efficiency ratio to 53.62% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Excluding merger-related expenses in both years, non-interest expense during the twelve months of 2018 increased $27.4 million, or 12.5%, compared to the prior year period, reflecting the acquisition of both FTSB and FFKT, partially offset by strong discretionary expense management.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate and associated provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 are reflective of the late-2017 passage of the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", lowering the statutory Federal income tax rate for corporations to 21%. During the fourth quarter, the effective tax rate was 19.37% as compared to 59.14% last year, which included the impact of the deferred tax revaluation adjustment, while the provision for income taxes decreased $12.4 million to $10.6 million, despite higher year-over-year pre-tax income.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2018, Tier I leverage was 10.74%, Tier I Risk-Based capital was 15.09%, Total Risk-Based capital was 15.99%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 13.14%. Tangible common equity also remained strong, increasing to 9.28% at period-end from 8.79% as of December 31, 2017. Record earnings achieved during 2017, strong regulatory capital and liquidity positions, and solid execution on well-defined long-term operational and growth strategies enabled WesBanco to increase the quarterly cash dividend by 11.5% to $0.29 per share during February 2018. This was the eleventh increase during the last eight years, representing a cumulative increase of 107%.

Conference Call and Webcast

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.5 billion (as of December 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 209 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2018

2017

% Change

2018

2017

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 97,685

$ 69,408

40.7

$ 331,961

$ 272,007

22.0

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 16,196

9,948

62.8

56,898

38,631

47.3



Tax-exempt 5,562

4,872

14.2

20,778

19,489

6.6





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,758

14,820

46.8

77,676

58,120

33.6

Other interest income 1,944

623

212.0

5,320

2,297

131.6 Total interest and dividend income 121,387

84,851

43.1

414,957

332,424

24.8 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 4,000

2,039

96.2

13,144

6,452

103.7

Money market deposits 1,683

805

109.1

5,016

2,775

80.8

Savings deposits 452

189

139.2

1,225

745

64.4

Certificates of deposit 3,662

2,597

41.0

12,450

10,108

23.2





Total interest expense on deposits 9,797

5,630

74.0

31,835

20,080

58.5

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 6,191

3,682

68.1

23,333

13,290

75.6

Other short-term borrowings 1,221

489

149.7

3,717

1,442

157.8

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,411

1,868

29.1

8,836

7,317

20.8





Total interest expense 19,620

11,669

68.1

67,721

42,129

60.7 Net interest income 101,767

73,182

39.1

347,236

290,295

19.6

Provision for credit losses 2,854

2,376

20.1

7,764

9,986

(22.3) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 98,913

70,806

39.7

339,472

280,309

21.1 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,103

5,667

7.7

24,623

22,740

8.3

Service charges on deposits 7,387

5,278

40.0

23,670

20,532

15.3

Electronic banking fees 6,604

4,788

37.9

23,300

19,183

21.5

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,871

1,508

24.1

7,186

6,672

7.7

Bank-owned life insurance 1,312

1,123

16.8

6,427

4,794

34.1

Mortgage banking income 1,543

1,542

0.1

5,840

5,053

15.6

Net securities (losses) / gains (1,303)

56

(2,426.8)

(900)

567

(258.7)

Net (loss)/gain on other real estate owned and other assets (117)

649

(118.0)

524

658

(20.4)

Other income 3,161

2,323

36.1

9,606

8,641

11.2





Total non-interest income 26,561

22,934

15.8

100,276

88,840

12.9 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 32,389

25,786

25.6

114,602

97,361

17.7

Employee benefits 7,298

6,263

16.5

30,079

29,933

0.5

Net occupancy 5,455

4,132

32.0

19,165

17,101

12.1

Equipment 4,667

3,983

17.2

17,207

16,026

7.4

Marketing 1,402

1,238

13.2

5,368

5,720

(6.2)

FDIC insurance 927

827

12.1

3,242

3,504

(7.5)

Amortization of intangible assets 2,762

1,204

129.4

6,980

4,940

41.3

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,389

454

205.9

17,860

945

1,789.9

Other operating expenses 14,701

10,950

34.3

50,721

45,330

11.9





Total non-interest expense 70,990

54,837

29.5

265,224

220,860

20.1 Income before provision for income taxes 54,484

38,903

40.1

174,524

148,289

17.7

Provision for income taxes 10,556

23,006

(54.1)

31,412

53,807

(41.6) Net Income $ 43,928

$ 15,897

176.3

$ 143,112

$ 94,482

51.5





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 103,246

$ 75,805

36.2

$ 352,760

$ 300,789

17.3





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.80

$ 0.36

122.2

$ 2.93

$ 2.15

36.3 Net income per common share - diluted 0.80

0.36

122.2

2.92

2.14

36.4 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.82

0.66

24.2

3.21

2.45

31.0 Dividends declared 0.29

0.26

11.5

1.16

1.04

11.5 Book value (period end) 36.24

31.68

14.4

36.24

31.68

14.4 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 19.63

18.42

6.6

19.63

18.42

6.6 Average common shares outstanding - basic 54,598,142

44,036,416

24.0

48,889,041

44,003,208

11.1 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 54,706,691

44,109,767

24.0

49,022,990

44,075,293

11.2 Period end common shares outstanding 54,598,134

44,043,244

24.0

54,598,134

44,043,244

24.0





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses and the net deferred tax asset revaluation.











WESBANCO, INC.































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

















2018

2017

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.26 % 0.96 % 31.25 %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





1.39

1.09

27.52













Return on average equity







8.68

6.83

27.09













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





9.54

7.79

22.46













Return on average tangible equity (1)





16.24

12.23

32.79













Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





17.78

13.90

27.91













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.19

3.93

6.62













Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.92

0.64

43.75













Net interest spread (2)







3.27

3.29

(0.61)













Net interest margin (2)







3.52

3.44

2.33













Efficiency (1) (2)









54.60

56.44

(3.26)













Average loans to average deposits





87.60

89.86

(2.52)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.06

0.13

(53.85)













Effective income tax rate (3)







18.00

36.29

(50.40)









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2018

2018

2018

2018

2017









































Return on average assets







1.39 % 1.10 % 1.22 % 1.36 % 0.64 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





1.42

1.39

1.38

1.37

1.16





Return on average equity







8.94

7.50

8.77

9.70

4.48





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





9.16

9.47

9.90

9.76

8.17





Return on average tangible equity (1)





17.67

14.25

15.87

17.10

8.05





Return on average tangible equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses and





























net deferred tax asset revaluation (1)





18.09

17.85

17.85

17.20

14.36





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.42

4.21

4.11

3.98

3.95





Cost of interest bearing liabilities





0.97

0.95

0.91

0.80

0.71





Net interest spread (2)







3.45

3.26

3.20

3.18

3.24





Net interest margin (2)







3.72

3.50

3.43

3.38

3.43





Efficiency (1) (2)









53.62

55.55

54.28

55.12

55.08





Average loans to average deposits





85.94

87.56

88.15

89.26

90.26





Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.14

(0.02)

0.03

0.07

0.16





Effective income tax rate (3)







19.37

16.71

18.11

17.28

59.14





Trust assets, market value at period end





$ 4,269,961

$ 4,743,894

$ 4,044,207

$ 4,027,358

$ 3,943,519









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully













taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and











provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.





















(3) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include a $12.8 million tax expense as a result of the net deferred tax asset revaluation.







