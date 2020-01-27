WesBanco Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January 27, 2020 – WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $36.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.60, compared to $43.9 million and $0.80 per diluted share, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $158.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to $143.1 million, or $2.92 per diluted share, for the 2018 period. Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, increased 1.0% year-over-year to $45.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share as compared to $0.82 per diluted share in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8.5% (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 increased 9.3% year-over-year to $171.8 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, down 4.7% when compared to $3.21 per diluted share in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (Non-GAAP)(1)

$ 45,478

$ 0.75

$ 45,025

$ 0.82

$ 171,827

$ 3.06

$ 157,221

$ 3.21 Less: After tax merger-related expenses

(9,102)

(0.15)

(1,097)

(0.02)

(12,954)

(0.23)

(14,109)

(0.29) Net income (GAAP)

$ 36,376

$ 0.60

$ 43,928

$ 0.80

$ 158,873

$ 2.83

$ 143,112

$ 2.92 (1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

On April 5, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with First Sentry Bancshares, Inc. ("FTSB"), a bank holding company headquartered in Huntington, WV with $0.7 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. On August 20, 2018, WesBanco consummated the merger with Farmers Capital Bank Corporation ("FFKT"), a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, KY with approximately $1.6 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. In addition, on November 22, 2019, WesBanco consummated the merger with Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("OLBK"), a bank holding company headquartered in Bowie, MD with approximately $3.0 billion in assets, excluding goodwill. Financial results for FTSB, FFKT, and OLBK have been included in WesBanco's results from their respective merger consummation dates.

Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended December 31, 2019:

Successful completion of the merger with OLBK, a top ten financial institution in the state of Maryland

WesBanco Bank, Inc. was awarded its seventh consecutive composite "Outstanding" rating by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance

Mortgage banking income increased 91.6% and 40.7%, year-over-year, for the quarter and full year periods, respectively

Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 56.68% (non-GAAP measure)

Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, allowance for loan loss ratios, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, continue to remain at low levels and comparable to peer banks, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion

and The limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing that resulted from the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act took effect during the third quarter of 2019

amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act took effect during the third quarter of 2019 This limitation, which applies to banks with more than $10 billion in total assets, reduced fourth quarter after-tax earnings by $2.3 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, and year-to-date after-tax earnings by $3.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share

Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco, commented, "2019 was another successful year for WesBanco – one that was also full of milestones. Solid execution on our strategies allowed us to generate record annual earnings of $159 million, or $172 million, when excluding merger-related costs. On November 22nd, we welcomed the customers and employees of Old Line Bancshares into the WesBanco family. In addition to maintaining a strong commitment to client service and community banking, I am excited about our opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic market as we work to enhance customer relationships through new and expanded products and services, and provide enhanced career opportunities for our newest employees."

Mr. Clossin added, "Through our merger with Old Line, we expanded our franchise into the dynamic Mid-Atlantic market with strong deposit market share in the fast growing Baltimore and Washington D.C. MSAs, as well as crossing $15 billion in total assets. Further, due to the hard work and dedication of our employees, WesBanco Bank earned its seventh consecutive "Outstanding" Community Reinvestment Act rating. We continue to believe we are well-positioned for long-term success, and remain positive about our opportunities for the upcoming year, as we focus internally on organic growth and ensuring a successful integration of our Mid-Atlantic franchise."

Balance Sheet

Portfolio loans of $10.3 billion as of December 31, 2019 increased 34.1% when compared to the prior year period due to the OLBK acquisition. Total organic loan growth was 1.1% year-over-year, driven by the C&I and residential real estate loan categories, which were partially offset by elevated levels of commercial real estate loans being refinanced in an aggressive secondary market. The commercial real estate payoffs during the fourth quarter were almost triple the more normalized quarterly average experienced during the first half of 2019, which negatively impacted organic fourth quarter year-over-year loan growth by approximately two percentage points. Total deposits increased 24.6% year-over-year to $11.0 billion due to the OLBK acquisition. Total deposits, excluding the OLBK acquisition, decreased $246.5 million, or 2.8%, year-over-year due to a $260.7 million reduction in certificates of deposit, as higher cost CDs were allowed to runoff.

Credit Quality

Overall, we believe our credit quality ratios remained strong as we balanced disciplined loan origination in the current environment with prudent lending standards. As of December 31, 2019, both non-performing loans and non-performing assets as percentages of the total loan portfolio and total assets, respectively, have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. Criticized and classified loan balances decreased to 2.17% of total portfolio loans, as compared to 2.24% during the third quarter of 2019. The provision for credit losses decreased to $1.8 million for the quarter, and annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans for the full year period were nine basis points. Fourth quarter annualized net charge-offs of 20 basis points were higher than normal due primarily to the pay-off of three previously-acquired, credit-impaired loans that had been assigned credit marks and previously recognized reserves.

The current expected credit loss ("CECL") model became effective for WesBanco on January 1, 2020. As part of our implementation process, we previously disclosed a range of up to a 30% increase in the allowance for loan losses for WesBanco, excluding the impact from OLBK. Including our fourth quarter of 2019 acquisition of OLBK in the analysis and subject to purchase accounting adjustments, we now expect an increase of approximately 40% to 60% in the first quarter of 2020 allowance for credit losses, which represents a 20 to 25 basis point decline in the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, if applied on a pro-forma basis, as of December 31, 2019. The ultimate impact of adoption will depend on the finalization of the purchase accounting for OLBK which could impact the estimated range of potential outcomes noted above.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The net interest margin of 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 17 basis points year-over-year and 1 basis point from the third quarter. Year-over-year, the net interest margin decreased primarily due to the lower interest rate environment from the three decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during the second half of 2019, as well as a flattening of the yield curve. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the fourth quarter net interest margin by 22 basis points, as compared to 23 basis points in the prior year period and 13 basis points during the third quarter. Year-to-date accretion was 19 basis points, as compared to 14 basis points in the prior year.

Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 5.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2019, as compared to the same quarter of 2018, due to a 9.6% increase in average total earning assets, primarily driven by the OLBK acquisition and related accretion from purchase accounting, partially offset by the lower loan yields, reflecting the three decreases in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate during the second half of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net interest income increased $52.7 million, or 15.2%, due to higher average total earning assets from organic growth and the OLBK acquisition, and an overall higher net interest margin, reflecting a higher interest rate environment during the first half of 2019.

Non-Interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2019, non-interest income of $30.8 million increased $4.3 million, or 16.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by organic growth and the OLBK acquisition, which accounted for approximately a third of the increase. Other income increased $2.7 million, or 84.1%, due to higher commercial customer loan swap-related income. Net securities gains increased $1.8 million, or 139.9%, due to a negative $1.1 million market adjustment in the prior year period on the deferred compensation plan, which had an offsetting reduction in employee benefits expense. Mortgage banking fees increased $1.4 million, or 91.6%, compared to the prior year period, due to growth in residential mortgage origination dollar volume and the associated sale of approximately one-half of those originations into the secondary market. Electronic banking fees decreased $2.3 million as compared to the prior year period reflecting an approximate $2.8 million impact from the limitation on interchange fees for debit card processing that resulted from the Durbin amendment in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act ("Dodd-Frank Act"), partially offset by higher point-of-sale and ATM transactions by both legacy WesBanco and our new OLBK customers.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest income increased $16.4 million, or 16.4%, year-over-year to $116.7 million. In addition to the items discussed above, the primary drivers of this increase were the larger customer deposit base and higher transaction volumes associated with the FTSB and FFKT acquisitions, which positively benefited service charges on deposits and electronic banking fees, while the addition of the trust business from FFKT benefited trust fees. Despite the higher transaction volumes, electronic banking fees decreased $0.7 million, or 2.9%, year-over-year due to the limitation on interchange fees, as mentioned above, which reduced fees during the second half of 2019 by approximately $4.7 million.

Non-Interest Expense

We believe that total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled during both the three- and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019, as demonstrated by an efficiency ratio of 58.29% and 56.68%, respectively. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 increased $11.4 million, or 16.4%, to $81.0 million compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting the OLBK acquisition, which accounted for approximately 42% of the increase. As previously disclosed, anticipated cost savings associated with the OLBK acquisition will begin to be realized during the second quarter of 2020. This year-over-year increase is primarily due to higher salaries and wages, employee benefits, net occupancy, equipment, and other operating costs associated with additional staffing and financial center locations from the OLBK acquisition. In addition, salaries and wages reflect the annual mid-year merit increases, and higher incentive and stock compensation. Employee benefits in the prior year period, as mentioned above, were positively impacted by the $1.1 million reduction in the deferred compensation plan obligations due to market declines, while during 2019, healthcare expenses increased $3.7 million, or 21.5%, partially reflective of the two acquisitions during 2018.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, non-interest expense, net of merger-related expenses, increased $48.4 million, or 19.6%, to $295.8 million compared to the prior year period, reflecting the three acquisitions and similar factors noted above for the quarterly period.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At December 31, 2019, Tier I leverage was 11.30%, Tier I risk-based capital was 12.89%, total risk-based capital was 15.12%, and the common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.89%. Tier 1 leverage and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were adversely impacted by the movement of $136.5 million of trust preferred securities (TruPS) from Tier 1 to Tier 2 risk-based capital, as required by the Dodd-Frank Act for financial institutions with total assets greater than $15 billion. Tangible common equity increased to 10.02% at period-end from 9.28% as of December 31, 2018, as an increase in other comprehensive income from the mark-to-market of the available-for-sale portion of the investment portfolio benefitted this ratio, as well as increased retained earnings.

On December 19, 2019, WesBanco's Board of Directors authorized the adoption of a new stock repurchase plan for the purchase of up to an additional 1.7 million shares of WesBanco common stock, representing approximately 2.5% of outstanding shares, from time to time on the open market, which is in addition to the existing plan approved by the Board of Directors on October 22, 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2019, WesBanco repurchased 254,688 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $9.5 million, or $37.30 per share. As of December 31, 2019, approximately 2.5 million shares remained for repurchase.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10136708. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 28, and end at 12 a.m. ET on February 11. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q's for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2019, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.wesbanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, that the businesses of WesBanco and Old Line may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the merger of WesBanco and Old Line may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers; the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations such as the new CECL standard, and the impact on WesBanco's financial statements; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $4.7 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2019). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 236 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended STATEMENT OF INCOME December 31,

December 31, Interest and dividend income 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 105,879

$ 97,685

8.4

$ 393,166

$ 331,961

18.4

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 16,586

16,196

2.4

65,648

56,898

15.4



Tax-exempt 4,563

5,562

(18.0)

20,006

20,778

(3.7)





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,149

21,758

(2.8)

85,654

77,676

10.3

Other interest income 1,281

1,944

(34.1)

5,433

5,320

2.1 Total interest and dividend income 128,309

121,387

5.7

484,253

414,957

16.7 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 4,054

4,000

1.4

16,805

13,144

27.9

Money market deposits 2,143

1,683

27.3

8,024

5,016

60.0

Savings deposits 935

452

106.9

2,995

1,225

144.5

Certificates of deposit 3,800

3,662

3.8

15,631

12,450

25.6





Total interest expense on deposits 10,932

9,797

11.6

43,455

31,835

36.5

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 7,279

6,191

17.6

26,548

23,333

13.8

Other short-term borrowings 1,009

1,221

(17.4)

5,401

3,717

45.3

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,125

2,411

(11.9)

8,945

8,836

1.2





Total interest expense 21,345

19,620

8.8

84,349

67,721

24.6 Net interest income 106,964

101,767

5.1

399,904

347,236

15.2

Provision for credit losses 1,824

2,854

(36.1)

11,198

7,764

44.2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,140

98,913

6.3

388,706

339,472

14.5 Non-interest income























Trust fees 6,699

6,103

9.8

26,579

24,623

7.9

Service charges on deposits 7,171

7,387

(2.9)

26,974

23,670

14.0

Electronic banking fees 4,336

6,604

(34.3)

22,634

23,300

(2.9)

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,393

1,871

(25.5)

6,990

7,186

(2.7)

Bank-owned life insurance 1,882

1,312

43.4

5,913

6,427

(8.0)

Mortgage banking income 2,957

1,543

91.6

8,219

5,840

40.7

Net securities gains 520

(1,303)

139.9

4,320

(900)

580.0

Net gain on other real estate owned and other assets 61

(117)

152.1

732

524

39.7

Other income 5,819

3,161

84.1

14,355

9,606

49.4





Total non-interest income 30,838

26,561

16.1

116,716

100,276

16.4 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 36,984

32,389

14.2

132,485

114,602

15.6

Employee benefits 9,894

7,298

35.6

39,313

30,079

30.7

Net occupancy 6,162

5,455

13.0

22,505

19,165

17.4

Equipment 5,570

4,667

19.3

20,494

17,207

19.1

Marketing 2,059

1,402

46.9

6,062

5,368

12.9

FDIC insurance 668

927

(27.9)

1,956

3,242

(39.7)

Amortization of intangible assets 2,916

2,762

5.6

10,340

6,980

48.1

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11,522

1,389

729.5

16,397

17,860

(8.2)

Other operating expenses 16,781

14,701

14.1

62,656

50,721

23.5





Total non-interest expense 92,556

70,990

30.4

312,208

265,224

17.7 Income before provision for income taxes 43,422

54,484

(20.3)

193,214

174,524

10.7

Provision for income taxes 7,046

10,556

(33.3)

34,341

31,412

9.3 Net Income $ 36,376

$ 43,928

(17.2)

$ 158,873

$ 143,112

11.0





























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,177

$ 103,246

4.8

$ 405,222

$ 352,759

14.9





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.80

(25.0)

$ 2.83

$ 2.93

(3.4) Net income per common share - diluted 0.60

0.80

(25.0)

2.83

2.92

(3.1) Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.75

0.82

(8.5)

3.06

3.21

(4.7) Dividends declared 0.31

0.29

6.9

1.24

1.16

6.9 Book value (period end) 38.24

36.24

5.5

38.24

36.24

5.5 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.55

19.63

9.8

21.55

19.63

9.8 Average common shares outstanding - basic 60,461,325

54,598,142

10.7

56,108,084

48,889,041

14.8 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 60,562,366

54,706,691

10.7

56,214,364

49,022,990

14.7 Period end common shares outstanding 67,824,428

54,598,134

24.2

67,824,428

54,598,134

24.2





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.

















WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































































Selected ratios













































For the Twelve Months Ended















December 31,

















2019

2018

% Change

















































Return on average assets







1.24 % 1.26 % (1.59) %











Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses







1.34

1.39

(3.60)













Return on average equity







7.49

8.68

(13.71)













Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses







8.11

9.54

(14.99)













Return on average tangible equity (1)





14.01

16.24

(13.73)













Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax merger-related expenses







15.10

17.78

(15.07)













Yield on earning assets (2)







4.37

4.19

4.30













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







1.05

0.92

14.13













Net interest spread (2)









3.32

3.27

1.53













Net interest margin (2)









3.62

3.52

2.84













Efficiency (1) (2)









56.68

54.60

3.81













Average loans to average deposits







88.59

87.60

1.13













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans 0.09

0.06

50.00













Effective income tax rate







17.77

18.00

(1.28)









































































































































































For the Quarter Ended

















Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

















2019

2019

2019

2019

2018









































Return on average assets







1.04 % 1.19 % 1.44 % 1.31 % 1.39 %



Return on average assets, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses







1.30

1.23

1.44

1.39

1.42





Return on average equity







6.20

7.06

8.77

8.17

8.94





Return on average equity, excluding





























after-tax merger-related expenses







7.75

7.32

8.78

8.67

9.16





Return on average tangible equity (1)





11.53

13.06

16.35

15.65

17.67





Return on average tangible equity, excluding

























after-tax merger-related expenses







14.24

13.50

16.38

16.56

18.09





Yield on earning assets (2)







4.25

4.34

4.45

4.45

4.42





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







0.99

1.09

1.08

1.06

0.97





Net interest spread (2)









3.26

3.25

3.37

3.39

3.45





Net interest margin (2)









3.55

3.56

3.67

3.68

3.72





Efficiency (1) (2)









58.29

57.57

54.87

55.89

53.62





Average loans to average deposits







90.78

88.96

87.35

87.01

85.94





Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans 0.20

0.04

0.05

0.07

0.14





Effective income tax rate







16.23

18.24

18.40

18.01

19.37





Trust assets, market value at period end





$4,719,966

$ 4,443,430

$ 4,544,103

$ 4,514,013

$ 4,269,961









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully







taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt





loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and





provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.



















WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheets

December 31,



September 30, September 30, 2019 Assets





2019

2018

% Change 2019 to December 31, 2019 Cash and due from banks

$ 182,905

$ 124,650

46.7 $ 209,606 (12.7) Due from banks - interest bearing

51,891

44,536

16.5 34,727 49.4 Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

12,343

11,737

5.2 11,644 6.0

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

2,393,558

2,114,129

13.2 2,209,199 8.3

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $874,523; $1,020,743

















and $877,809, respectively)

851,753

1,020,934

(16.6) 852,824 (0.1)



Total securities

3,257,654

3,146,800

3.5 3,073,667 6.0 Loans held for sale

43,013

8,994

378.2 20,715 107.6 Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

5,725,008

3,853,695

48.6 3,854,653 48.5

Commercial and industrial

1,644,699

1,265,460

30.0 1,332,275 23.5

Residential real estate

1,873,647

1,611,607

16.3 1,638,574 14.3

Home equity

649,678

599,331

8.4 587,745 10.5

Consumer

374,953

326,188

14.9 343,505 9.2 Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

10,267,985

7,656,281

34.1 7,756,752 32.4 Allowance for loan losses

(52,429)

(48,948)

(7.1) (54,317) 3.5



Net portfolio loans

10,215,556

7,607,333

34.3 7,702,435 32.6 Premises and equipment, net

261,014

166,925

56.4 178,344 46.4 Accrued interest receivable

43,648

38,853

12.3 37,156 17.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,149,153

918,850

25.1 914,705 25.6 Bank-owned life insurance

299,516

225,317

32.9 229,349 30.6 Other assets

215,762

176,374

22.3 193,183 11.7 Total Assets

$ 15,720,112

$ 12,458,632

26.2 $ 12,593,887 24.8























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 3,178,270

$ 2,441,041

30.2 $ 2,476,392 28.3

Interest bearing demand

2,316,855

2,146,508

7.9 2,128,581 8.8

Money market

1,518,314

1,142,925

32.8 1,085,732 39.8

Savings deposits

1,934,647

1,645,549

17.6 1,698,125 13.9

Certificates of deposit

2,055,920

1,455,610

41.2 1,275,533 61.2



Total deposits

11,004,006

8,831,633

24.6 8,664,363 27.0 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,415,615

1,054,174

34.3 1,161,092 21.9 Other short-term borrowings

282,362

290,522

(2.8) 325,247 (13.2) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

199,869

189,842

5.3 156,632 27.6



Total borrowings

1,897,846

1,534,538

23.7 1,642,971 15.5 Accrued interest payable

8,077

4,627

74.6 5,273 53.2 Other liabilities

216,262

109,007

98.4 180,011 20.1 Total Liabilities

13,126,191

10,479,805

25.3 10,492,618 25.1























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;

















none outstanding

-

-

- - - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in

















2019 and 2018, respectively; 68,078,116, 54,604,294 and 54,698,250 shares















issued, respectively; 67,824,428, 54,598,134 and 54,691,225 shares

141,827

113,758

24.7 113,954 24.5

outstanding, respectively















Capital surplus

1,636,966

1,166,701

40.3 1,169,595 40.0 Retained earnings

824,694

737,581

11.8 809,332 1.9 Treasury stock ( 253,688, 6,160 and 7,025 shares - at cost, respectively)

(9,463)

(274)

(3,353.6) (252) (3,655.2) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,201

(37,871)

103.2 9,922 (87.9) Deferred benefits for directors

(1,304)

(1,068)

(22.1) (1,282) (1.7) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,593,921

1,978,827

31.1 2,101,269 23.4 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 15,720,112

$ 12,458,632

26.2 $ 12,593,887 24.8

























WESBANCO, INC.





































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights































Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



































Average balance sheet and



































net interest margin analysis





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,











2019 2018



2019 2018











Average Average



Average Average



Average Average



Average Average

Assets







Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing





$ 67,820 2.00 %

$ 169,189 2.21 %

$ 71,312 2.41 %

$ 80,535 2.24 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)





8,842,437 4.75



7,685,430 5.04



7,991,107 4.92



7,013,877 4.73

Securities: (2)





































Taxable







2,474,024 2.68



2,317,542 2.80



2,366,631 2.77



2,109,191 2..70

Tax-exempt (3)







655,443 3.52



818,456 3.44



722,388 3.51



768,304 3.42

Total securities







3,129,467 2.86



3,135,998 2.96



3,089,019 2.95



2,877,495 2.89

Other earning assets







59,750 6.31



52,691 7.62



53,919 6.89



55,302 6.37

Total earning assets (3)





12,099,474 4.25 %

11,043,308 4.42 %

11,205,357 4.37 %

10,027,209 4.19 % Other assets







1,819,956





1,522,572





1,648,563





1,310,170



Total Assets







$ 13,919,430





$ 12,565,880





$ 12,853,920





$ 11,337,379











































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest bearing demand deposits





$ 2,224,423 0.72 %

$ 2,183,732 0.73 %

$ 2,155,211 0.78 %

$ 1,929,876 0.68 % Money market accounts





1,291,999 0.66



1,153,806 0.58



1,165,346 0.69



1,049,059 0.48

Savings deposits







1,799,617 0.21



1,647,144 0.11



1,705,858 0.18



1,454,525 0.08

Certificates of deposit







1,613,060 0.93



1,486,471 0.98



1,442,745 1.08



1,396,446 0.89

Total interest bearing deposits





6,929,099 0.63



6,471,153 0.60



6,469,160 0.67



5,829,906 0.55

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings



1,188,220 2.43



1,069,944 2.30



1,074,715 2.47



1,121,108 2.08

Other borrowings







304,554 1.31



301,813 1.60



317,585 1.70



260,388 1.43

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

174,067 4.84



189,769 5.04



170,983 5.23



176,866 5.00

Total interest bearing liabilities



8,595,940 0.99 %

8,032,679 0.97 %

8,032,443 1.05 %

7,388,268 0.92 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits



2,811,367





2,472,076





2,550,864





2,177,142



Other liabilities







183,002





111,595





150,618





123,544



Shareholders' equity







2,329,121





1,949,530





2,119,995





1,648,425



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$ 13,919,430





$ 12,565,880





$ 12,853,920





$ 11,337,379



Taxable equivalent net interest spread





3.26 %



3.45 %



3.32 %



3.27 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin





3.55 %



3.72 %



3.62 %



3.52 %















































































1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income. Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale.



















Loan fees included in interest income on loans are $0.5 million and $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and $1.8 million and $3.4 million for





the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



























Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $4.9 million and $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018



and $17.9 million and $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



















Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from the prior acquisitions was $1.9 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $2.8 million and $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.



















(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

























(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.





















WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, Interest and dividend income 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Loans, including fees $ 105,879

$ 95,369

$ 96,415

$ 95,502

$ 97,685

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 16,586

15,887

16,444

16,733

16,196



Tax-exempt 4,563

4,759

5,142

5,541

5,562





Total interest and dividends on securities 21,149

20,646

21,586

22,274

21,758

Other interest income 1,281

1,333

1,542

1,277

1,944 Total interest and dividend income 128,309

117,348

119,543

119,053

121,387 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 4,054

4,489

4,314

3,946

4,000

Money market deposits 2,143

1,973

2,009

1,899

1,683

Savings deposits 935

861

678

522

452

Certificates of deposit 3,800

3,830

4,098

3,903

3,662





Total interest expense on deposits 10,932

11,153

11,099

10,270

9,797

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 7,279

6,645

6,287

6,337

6,191

Other short-term borrowings 1,009

1,353

1,483

1,556

1,221

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 2,125

2,077

2,214

2,529

2,411





Total interest expense 21,345

21,228

21,083

20,692

19,620 Net interest income 106,964

96,120

98,460

98,361

101,767

Provision for credit losses 1,824

4,121

2,747

2,507

2,854 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,140

91,999

95,713

95,854

98,913 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 6,699

6,425

6,339

7,115

6,103

Service charges on deposits 7,171

7,056

6,197

6,549

7,387

Electronic banking fees 4,336

5,253

7,154

5,892

6,604

Net securities brokerage revenue 1,393

1,765

1,973

1,860

1,871

Bank-owned life insurance 1,882

1,373

1,340

1,319

1,312

Mortgage banking income 2,957

2,588

1,618

1,056

1,543

Net securities gains/(losses) 520

235

2,909

657

(1,303)

Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets 61

158

376

136

(117)

Other income 5,819

2,097

3,250

3,189

3,161





Total non-interest income 30,838

26,950

31,156

27,773

26,561 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 36,984

32,915

31,646

30,940

32,389

Employee benefits 9,894

9,726

9,705

9,989

7,298

Net occupancy 6,162

5,392

5,385

5,566

5,455

Equipment 5,570

5,273

4,818

4,833

4,667

Marketing 2,059

1,505

1,254

1,243

1,402

FDIC insurance 668

(1,221)

1,155

1,353

927

Amortization of intangible assets 2,916

2,446

2,465

2,514

2,762

Restructuring and merger-related expense 11,522

1,688

81

3,107

1,389

Other operating expenses 16,781

15,544

15,443

14,887

14,701





Total non-interest expense 92,556

73,268

71,952

74,432

70,990 Income before provision for income taxes 43,422

45,681

54,917

49,195

54,484

Provision for income taxes 7,046

8,334

10,103

8,858

10,556 Net Income $ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 40,337

$ 43,928

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 108,177

$ 97,385

$ 99,827

$ 99,834

$ 103,246

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.60

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.80 Net income per common share - diluted 0.60

0.68

0.82

0.74

0.80 Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.75

0.71

0.82

0.78

0.82 Dividends declared 0.31

0.31

0.31

0.31

0.29 Book value (period end) 38.24

38.42

37.92

37.05

36.24 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 21.55

21.89

21.40

20.49

19.63 Average common shares outstanding - basic 60,461,325

54,695,578

54,628,029

54,598,499

54,598,142 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 60,562,366

54,751,344

54,773,521

54,706,337

54,706,691 Period end common shares outstanding 67,824,428

54,691,225

54,697,199

54,599,127

54,598,134 Full time equivalent employees 2,705

2,330

2,353

2,329

2,388



















































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax merger-related expenses.













WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Asset quality data

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Non-performing assets:























Troubled debt restructurings - accruing $ 5,431

$ 5,840

$ 5,487

$ 5,481

$ 5,744



Non-accrual loans:

























Troubled debt restructurings

1,422

1,345

1,924

2,936

2,855





Other non-accrual loans (1)

43,491

33,456

30,974

27,291

27,845





Total non-accrual loans

44,913

34,801

32,898

30,227

30,700





Total non-performing loans

50,344

40,641

38,385

35,708

36,444



Other real estate and repossessed assets 4,178

3,678

4,973

6,001

7,265





Total non-performing assets

$ 54,522

$ 44,319

$ 43,358

$ 41,709

$ 43,709





























Past due loans (2):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 36,330

$ 17,906

$ 15,446

$ 21,433

$ 19,569



Loans past due 90 days or more

11,613

5,425

2,634

2,740

4,077





Total past due loans (1)

$ 47,943

$ 23,331

$ 18,080

$ 24,173

$ 23,646





























Criticized and classified loans (3):























Criticized loans (1)

$ 118,959

$ 78,880

$ 73,236

$ 69,691

$ 51,710



Classified loans (1)

103,519

95,071

41,004

39,412

31,244





Total criticized and classified loans $ 222,478

$ 173,951

$ 114,240

$ 109,103

$ 82,954





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.28 % 0.26 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.11

0.07

0.03

0.04

0.05

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.49

0.52

0.50

0.47

0.48

Non-performing assets/total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.53

0.57

0.56

0.54

0.57

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.35

0.35

0.35

0.33

0.35

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.17

2.24

1.48

1.42

1.08





























Allowance for loan losses





















Allowance for loan losses

$ 52,429

$ 54,317

$ 50,859

$ 48,866

$ 48,948

Provision for credit losses

1,824

4,121

2,747

2,507

2,854

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs 4,476

791

947

1,370

2,750





























Annualized net loan charge-offs /average loans 0.20 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses / total portfolio loans 0.51 % 0.70 % 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.64 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 1.04 x 1.34 x 1.32 x 1.37 x 1.34 x Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

0.53 x 0.85 x 0.90 x 0.82 x 0.81 x































































Quarter Ended









Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,









2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

11.30 % 11.30 % 11.09 % 10.98 % 10.74 % Tier I risk-based capital

12.89

15.40

15.39

15.31

15.09

Total risk-based capital

15.12

16.36

16.32

16.22

15.99

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 12.89

13.87

13.83

13.48

13.14

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 16.73

16.80

16.42

16.01

15.51

Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)

10.02

10.24

10.10

9.57

9.28

























































(1) Non-accrual loans includes $3.8 million of OLBK loans, total past due loans includes $23.3 million of OLBK loans, criticized loans includes $13.0 million of OLBK loans and classifed loans includes $17.7 million of OLBK loans.









(2) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(3) Criticized and classified loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.





(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.







WESBANCO, INC.

























NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





















Page 11 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance

of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended

Year to Date







Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

2019 2018 Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized) $ 144,317

$ 148,169

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 158,873 $ 143,112

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 36,113

5,291

257

9,954

4,353

12,954 14,109

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 180,430

153,460

180,005

173,543

178,633

171,827 157,221

































Average total assets

$ 13,919,430

$ 12,488,153

$ 12,489,663

$ 12,510,032

$ 12,565,880

$ 12,853,920 $ 11,337,379































Return on average assets, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 1.30%

1.23%

1.44%

1.39%

1.42%

1.34% 1.39%































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized) $ 144,317

$ 148,169

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 158,873 $ 143,112

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 36,113

5,291

257

9,954

4,353

12,954 14,109

Net income excluding after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 180,430

153,460

180,005

173,543

178,633

171,827 157,221

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

2,119,995 1,648,425































Return on average equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 7.75%

7.32%

8.78%

8.67%

9.16%

8.11% 9.54%































Return on average tangible equity:

























Net income (annualized) $ 144,317

$ 148,169

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 158,873 $ 143,112

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 9,139

7,666

7,811

8,055

8,657

8,169 5,514

Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) 153,456

155,835

187,559

171,644

182,937

167,042 148,626

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

2,119,995 1,648,425

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (997,658)

(904,204)

(903,243)

(906,041)

(914,214)

(927,974) (732,978)

Average tangible equity $ 1,331,463

$ 1,193,330

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,096,669

$ 1,035,316

$ 1,192,021 $ 915,447































Return on average tangible equity 11.53%

13.06%

16.35%

15.65%

17.67%

14.01% 16.24%































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income (annualized) $ 144,317

$ 148,169

$ 179,748

$ 163,589

$ 174,280

$ 158,873 $ 143,112

Plus: after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) (1) 36,113

5,291

257

9,954

4,353

12,954 14,109

Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized) (1) 9,139

7,666

7,811

8,055

8,657

8,169 5,514

Net income before amortization of intangibles and excluding

























after-tax merger-related expenses (annualized) 189,569

161,126

187,816

181,598

187,290

179,996 162,735

































Average total shareholders' equity 2,329,121

2,097,534

2,050,190

2,002,710

1,949,530

2,119,995 1,648,425

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (997,658)

(904,204)

(903,243)

(906,041)

(914,214)

(927,974) (732,978)

Average tangible equity $ 1,331,463

$ 1,193,330

$ 1,146,947

$ 1,096,669

$ 1,035,316

$ 1,192,021 $ 915,447































Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses 14.24%

13.50%

16.38%

16.56%

18.09%

15.10% 17.78%































Efficiency ratio:





























Non-interest expense

$ 92,556

$ 73,268

$ 71,952

$ 74,432

$ 70,990

$ 312,208 $ 265,224

Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (11,522)

(1,688)

(81)

(3,107)

(1,389)

(16,397) (17,860)

Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 81,034

71,580

71,871

71,325

69,601

295,811 247,364

































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 108,177

97,385

99,827

99,834

103,246

405,222 352,760

Non-interest income

30,838

26,950

31,156

27,773

26,561

116,716 100,276

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 139,015

$ 124,335

$ 130,983

$ 127,607

$ 129,807

$ 521,938 $ 453,036

Efficiency Ratio

58.29%

57.57%

54.87%

55.89%

53.62%

56.68% 54.60%































Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses:

























Net income

$ 36,376

$ 37,347

$ 44,814

$ 40,337

$ 43,928

$ 158,873 $ 143,112

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses (1) 9,102

1,334

64

2,454

1,097

12,954 14,109 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses $ 45,478

$ 38,681

$ 44,878

$ 42,791

$ 45,025

$ 171,827 $ 157,221































































Net Income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share:

























Net income per diluted share $ 0.60

$ 0.68

$ 0.82

$ 0.74

$ 0.80

$ 2.83 $ 2.92

Add: After-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share (1) 0.15

0.03

0.00

0.04

0.02

0.23 0.29 Net income, excluding after-tax merger-related expenses per diluted share $ 0.75

$ 0.71

$ 0.82

$ 0.78

$ 0.82

$ 3.06 $ 3.21







































































Period End













Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,













2019

2019

2019

2019

2018





Tangible book value per share:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,593,921

$ 2,101,269

$ 2,074,116

$ 2,023,139

$ 1,978,827







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)







Tangible equity

1,461,659

1,197,013

1,170,387

1,118,995

1,071,940







































Common shares outstanding 67,824,428

54,691,225

54,697,199

54,599,127

54,598,134





































Tangible book value per share $ 21.55

$ 21.89

$ 21.40

$ 20.49

$ 19.63





































Tangible equity to tangible assets:

























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,593,921

$ 2,101,269

$ 2,074,116

$ 2,023,139

$ 1,978,827







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)







Tangible equity

1,461,659

1,197,013

1,170,387

1,118,995

1,071,940







































Total assets

15,720,112

12,593,887

12,494,653

12,601,408

12,458,632







Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,132,262)

(904,256)

(903,729)

(904,144)

(906,887)







Tangible assets

$ 14,587,850

$ 11,689,631

$ 11,590,924

$ 11,697,264

$ 11,551,745





































Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.02%

10.24%

10.10%

9.57%

9.28%





































































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.

























