WesBanco Announces Full Redemption of 6,000,000 Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of Its 6.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: WSBC) ("WesBanco") today announced that on November 15, 2025 it will redeem all of the 150,000 issued and outstanding shares of its 6.75% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock"), and all of the related 6,000,000 issued and outstanding depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares") (Nasdaq: WSBCP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series A Preferred Stock, for a redemption price of $1,000 per share of Series A Preferred Stock (or $25.00 per Depositary Share). The redemptions will be funded with a portion of the net proceeds from WesBanco's previously disclosed public offering of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of its 7.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, which was completed on September 17, 2025.

The Series A Preferred Stock (and related Depositary Shares will be redeemed on the upcoming dividend payment date of November 15, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"). On and after the Redemption Date, no shares of Series A Preferred Stock or Depositary Shares will remain outstanding, and trading of the Depositary Shares on the NASDAQ Stock Market also will cease.

The regular quarterly dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock represented by the Depositary Shares will be paid separately on the Redemption Date to holders of record on November 1, 2025 for such dividend payment in the customary manner in accordance with the terms of the Series A Preferred Stock. Accordingly, the redemption price will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. On and after the Redemption Date, all dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares will cease to accrue.

Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., jointly, are the depositary (the "Depositary"), and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., is the transfer agent and registrar for the Series A Preferred Stock and the Depositary Shares. The Depositary's address is as follows:

First Class/Registered/Certified

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

Attn: Corporate Actions

150 Royal Street, Suite 101

Canton, MA 02021

Investors in the Depositary Shares should contact the bank or broker through which they hold a beneficial interest in the Depositary Shares for information about obtaining the redemption payment for the Depositary Shares in which they have a beneficial interest.

About WesBanco

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our nine-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.7 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2025. Learn more at www.WesBanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.