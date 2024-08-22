WesBanco Bank Appoints Cris Gossard as Central Ohio Market President

WHEELING, W.Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has appointed Cris Gossard as Central Ohio (CO) Market President and Senior Commercial Banker. This strategic appointment underscores the bank's commitment to continuing to enhance its market presence and deliver exceptional banking services to the Central Ohio market.

In this role, Cris will drive the performance and growth of WesBanco's commercial lending business in the CO market. Additionally, he will collaborate with leaders across WesBanco business lines, including Retail and Wealth Management, to optimize local market opportunities and support the full range of customers' banking needs.

"WesBanco is pleased to welcome Cris to the role of Central Ohio Market President," said Jay Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, WesBanco. "His extensive commercial banking experience and proven performance make him an ideal fit to continue to drive growth in our Central Ohio market. We are confident his strategic leadership and community engagement will deliver exceptional banking experiences for our clients and communities."

Gossard, a longtime Columbus, Ohio area resident, joined WesBanco in 2022 and has more than three decades of experience in commercial sales and banking. Before joining WesBanco, he was the Executive Director of Commercial Banking for JP Morgan Chase in Columbus, Ohio. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a proven ability to lead high-performance teams, build deep customer and community relationships and deliver consistently strong business results.

Gossard holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Heidelberg University. He has served as President of the Heidelberg University School of Business Advisory Board since 2017.

WesBanco's CO market encompasses six counties in Ohio. Gossard's office is located at WesBanco's Henderson Road location in Columbus.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.1 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $5.6 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.8 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

