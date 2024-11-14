WesBanco Bank Names Chuck Chiatto as Western Pennsylvania Market President

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has named Chuck Chiatto as Western Pennsylvania (WPA) Market President and Senior Commercial Banker, effective immediately.

WesBanco has named Chuck Chiatto as Western Pennsylvania Market President.

In this role, Chiatto will lead the growth and performance of WesBanco's commercial lending business in the WPA region, building strong teams and executing strategic initiatives to strengthen our presence in the market. Collaborating closely with business line leaders, he will drive efforts to maximize local market opportunities and serve the full scope of client needs. Additionally, he will champion initiatives and relationships that support and enrich WPA communities, reinforcing WesBanco's ongoing commitment to impactful local engagement.

"WesBanco is thrilled to welcome Chuck as our new Western Pennsylvania Market President," said Jayson Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, WesBanco. "He brings deep commercial banking and relationship management expertise that will drive further market expansion and strengthen our commitment to client service. We are confident his leadership will further enhance our market presence and support our clients in achieving their financial goals."

Chiatto, a seasoned banking executive with deep roots in the WPA region, brings over two decades of experience in commercial banking, credit structuring, underwriting and relationship management to his role as Market President. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at City National Bank, leading the commercial banking team. His background also includes roles with BB&T and Huntington Bank, where he consistently exceeded growth targets and expanded client relationships. Chiatto has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Western Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University.

Chiatto assumes the role of Tony Rocco, who will retire after a transition period, following 31 years of exceptional service and dedication to WesBanco and its customers and communities.

WesBanco's WPA market encompasses 5 counties in Pennsylvania and more than 25 financial centers. Chiatto's office is located in Wexford, PA.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our eight-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $18.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $6.1 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $1.9 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2024. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.