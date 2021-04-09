WesBanco Bank's Abdul Muhammad Named to Cleveland Fed's New Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council

WHEELING, W.Va., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that Abdul Muhammad, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager of Residential Lending for its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has been selected to serve on the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council. Mr. Muhammad is one of eight council members who will work together with Fed leadership to provide advice, strategic counsel, and feedback aimed at improving diversity, equity, inclusion, and opportunity at the Cleveland Fed and the region it serves.

"I am excited about the opportunity that this role presents," said Abdul Muhammad. "Considering the importance of the Federal Reserve to the banking industry, having a voice at the table gives me an opportunity to be more impactful in the community in which I live and serve by sharing my insight, as well as learning from others."

In addition to existing women's symposium events, WesBanco launched a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council, of which Mr. Muhammad is Chairperson. He leads a team of coworkers focused on three key initiatives – leadership development, employee education, and community development – in order to benefit both the communities which WesBanco serves and the company's employees.

Mr. Muhammad continued, "WesBanco's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council is a major step towards the growth of the bank by focusing on the hiring, retention, and development of diverse employees. By doing so, we will be better prepared to help more minority communities work to close the wealth gap and work towards a better financial future. Further, I have tried to challenge the Council's thinking on what is possible so we can stretch and become intentional about the impact in which we seek to make happen across our regions."

"The entire WesBanco family is extremely proud of the efforts Abdul has made across our company and for his recent appointment to the Cleveland Fed's Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council," said Anthony F. Pietranton, WesBanco Senior Executive Vice President and Group Head – Human Resources & Facilities. "Diversity, equity, and inclusion are important as we look for opportunities to further these principles across the communities we serve and incorporate more formally into our overall corporate culture. I am personally excited about Abdul's appointment, and look for him to share his ideas and initiatives from the Fed council."

"We are proud to announce the creation of the Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council," said Diana Starks, Vice President of People and Culture and Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion. "Each council member brings his or her experience, expertise, and perspective as a recognized diversity and inclusion leader to our organization's commitment to support racial equity and economic inclusion."

The council's contributions to the Cleveland Fed, which is part of the U.S. central bank, benefit both Fed employees and the communities it serves in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Read more about the council and its work.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 212 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

About Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that along with the Board of Governors in Washington D.C. comprise the Federal Reserve System. Part of the nation's central bank, the Cleveland Fed participates in the formulation of U.S. monetary policy, supervises banking organizations, provides payment and other services to financial institutions and the U.S. Treasury, and performs many activities that support Federal Reserve operations system-wide. In addition, the Bank supports the well-being of communities across the Fourth Federal Reserve District through a wide array of research, outreach, and education activities. The Cleveland Fed, with branches in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, serves an area that comprises Ohio, western Pennsylvania, eastern Kentucky, and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. For more information, go to www.clevelandfed.org.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

