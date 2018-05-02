WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

In addition, the formal presentation by Mr. Clossin and Mr. Young on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 5:10 p.m. Eastern Time will be webcast. Interested parties can access a live webcast of the presentation through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. An archive of the webcast and a copy of the presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $10.2 billion (as of March 31, 2018). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.0 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2018), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 177 financial centers (including the five locations of First Sentry Bancshares, acquired on April 5, 2018) in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wesbanco-ceo-and-cfo-to-participate-in-the-da-davidson-20th-annual-financial-institutions-conference-300640099.html

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wesbanco.com

