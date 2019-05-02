WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference

WHEELING, W.Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq:WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company announced today that Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert H. Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Broomfield, CO on Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

The conference does not include a formal presentation; therefore, no webcast will be available.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a multi-state, bank holding company with total assets of approximately $12.6 billion (as of March 31, 2019). WesBanco is a diversified and well-balanced financial services institution, with a community bank at its core, built upon a strong legacy of credit and risk management. WesBanco has meaningful market share across its key geographies maintained by its commitment to dedicated customer service and solid fee-based businesses. It also provides wealth management services through a century-old trust and wealth management business, with approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2019), and serves as registered investment advisor to a proprietary mutual fund family, the WesMark Funds. WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 203 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.

