WesBanco, Inc. Named One of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek

WHEELING, W.Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks for 2026. This marks the third consecutive year WesBanco has earned this recognition, which serves as a testament to the Bank's commitment to empowering the customers and businesses that drive our local and regional economies.

WesBanco named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek.

"We're honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks for 2026," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "For over 150 years, WesBanco has played a pivotal role in strengthening the local and regional economies we serve. Regional banks like ours help fuel growth by supporting businesses, investing in communities and building enduring customer relationships that create opportunity. This recognition reflects our team's commitment to helping people and businesses thrive."

To compile this list of top regional banks, Newsweek reviewed key financial benchmarks as well as an in-depth evaluation in a survey of 66,000 U.S. customers and analysis of more than 2.3 million social media reviews and 80 million Apple and Google Play store reviews.

This is the latest of third-party national accolades for WesBanco, including recognition for soundness and stability, profitability, customer service, and employer of choice. Additionally, WesBanco has earned eight consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act ratings spanning 20 years.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our nine-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.7 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of September 30, 2025. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.