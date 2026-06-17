WesBanco, Inc. to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

WHEELING, W.Va., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced that it will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective after close of market on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Index is a widely followed benchmark that measures the performance of 600 publicly traded companies in the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Index members are selected based on criteria including financial viability, market capitalization, liquidity and public float—making it a key indicator of small-cap company performance.

"We are pleased to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which reflects WesBanco's strong financial performance, disciplined growth strategy, and ongoing commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "This milestone highlights the dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers across the ten states we serve. We believe inclusion in this index will enhance our visibility within the investment community and support the continued expansion of our shareholder base."

Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 is often associated with increased trading liquidity and broader investor awareness, as index funds and other investment vehicles that track the benchmark adjust their portfolios.

WesBanco's inclusion reflects its consistent financial performance and disciplined execution, including loan growth CAGR of seven percent since 2021, significant year-over-year EPS growth, and a strong return on tangible common equity ratio. Additionally, the Company's successful acquisition and integration of Premier Financial Corp. in 2025, has strengthened the Company's scale, market presence, and long-term growth profile.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.