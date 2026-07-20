WesBanco, Inc. Included in TIME America's Best Companies 2026 List

WHEELING, W.Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announced today that it has been named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list, presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

WesBanco named to TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 list.

"Being recognized among TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 is a testament to the culture we've built and the values that guide us," said Jeff Jackson, WesBanco President & CEO. "This honor reflects the dedication of our team members who serve our customers and communities every day, as well as our commitment to sustainable growth and sound financial stewardship in today's evolving business landscape."

TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 ranking is based on three survey and researched key areas: employee satisfaction, financial performance and sustainability transparency. This list offers a meaningful snapshot of companies driving innovation, accountability, and long-term success across the country.

WesBanco's inclusion in the ranking reflects:

Strong commitment to workplace culture where all employees feel valued and empowered to succeed.

Recent inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Disciplined financial performance including loan growth CAGR of seven percent since 2021, significant year-over-year earnings per share and net interest margin growth, and strong return on tangible common equity ratio.

TIME's America's Best Companies 2026 is the latest award is a series of third-party accolades for WesBanco, including its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act rating and recent inclusion in Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks for 2026 and Business Insider's America's High Growth Companies for 2026.

This recognition reinforces WesBanco's position as a trusted financial institution focused on delivering value to employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities it serves.

Full list can be found here: America's Best Companies of 2026

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.