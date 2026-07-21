WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marked by strong annualized loan growth, top-tier efficiency ratio, and accelerating growth in targeted expansion markets

WHEELING, W.Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $88.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.91, compared to $54.9 million and $0.57 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $172.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the 2025 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.92 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.91 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.83 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.60 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025



2026

2025 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share





Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share



Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income available to common shareholders

(GAAP)

$ 88,437

$ 0.91





$ 54,884

$ 0.57



$ 172,832

$ 1.79

$ 43,360

$ 0.50 Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-

related expenses

792

0.01





32,434

0.34



3,726

0.04

48,242

0.56 Add: After-tax day one provision for credit

losses on acquired loans

-

-





-

-



-

-

46,926

0.54 Adjusted net income available to common

shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 89,229

$ 0.92





$ 87,318

$ 0.91



$ 176,558

$ 1.83

$ 138,528

$ 1.60 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

Generated annualized loan growth of 8.3% over the sequential quarter and 3.5% year-over-year as organic growth across all markets more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $345 million, which impacted year-over-year loan growth by 1.0%

Grew commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, reflecting strong business development activity and growing opportunities across all markets, with an average loan to deposit ratio of 88.9% that provides substantial capacity to fund loan growth

Increased net interest margin 4 basis points year-over-year to 3.63%, primarily driven by lower funding costs and asset repricing

Achieved record fee income levels across securities brokerage, digital banking, and service charges on deposits, as well as record levels of trust assets under management and securities account values

Improved efficiency ratio more than 1 percentage point both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to a record low of 51.2%, primarily due to a focus on driving positive operating leverage

Advanced our organic growth strategy and commercial momentum in targeted expansion markets, including Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and South Florida; and, positioning the Florida franchise for continued growth through planned financial center openings during the first half of 2027

Recently recognized as one of America's High Growth Companies by Business Insider and one of America's Best Companies by Time

"Our strong second quarter performance reflects the continued success of our relationship-focused banking model and disciplined growth strategy," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We generated annualized loan growth of more than 8%, expanded our commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion, and generated positive operating leverage, demonstrating our ability to drive profitable growth across the franchise. With a solid funding position and strong momentum across our markets – particularly our Premier and expansion markets in Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida – we are well-positioned for continued growth."

Balance Sheet

WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 0.8% year-over-year to $27.8 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.5 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 3.5% year-over-year due to organic growth of $650 million partially offset by higher CRE payoffs. As anticipated, CRE payoffs continued to remain elevated and totaled approximately $345 million during the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the elevated quarterly levels incurred during the prior nine months. The commercial loan pipeline has grown 90% since year-end to a record $2.3 billion, as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits of $21.6 billion increased 2.1% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit (CDs). Despite the closure of 37 financial centers this year, deposits were down only $75 million, or 0.4%, on a sequential quarter basis reflecting the remaining $50 million of brokered deposits that paid off on April 1st and the decline in higher cost CDs. Total deposits excluding CDs increased 4.3% year-over-year and 1.3% annualized sequentially. Total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24%.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2026, credit quality measures have remained in consistent range, from a historical perspective. Non-performing loans remained flat to the first quarter as the three credits added last quarter continue to be addressed. Net charge-offs for the second quarter were 0.02% of total average loans. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2026 was 1.12% of total loans, or $217.8 million. The second quarter net provision for credit losses of $9.2 million was primarily due to higher loan balances. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is a remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.41% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The second quarter margin of 3.63% improved 4 basis points year-over-year primarily due to lower funding costs and 6 basis points sequentially due to higher loan yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs of 235 basis points for the second quarter of 2026 decreased 11 basis points from the prior year period and were flat to the first quarter. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 178 basis points.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $222.2 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 2.5% year-over-year, reflecting lower FHLB borrowing and deposit costs and higher securities yields. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income of $437.6 million increased $62.3 million, or 16.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison and higher loan balances.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $53.6 million increased $9.7 million, or 22.0%, from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher net swap and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and other income. Gross swap fees were $2.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period, while the fair value adjustment was $0.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to increased general spending and higher transaction volumes from our larger customer base, as well as an increase in monthly fees that took effect during June. Other income for the second quarter of 2026 included a non-recurring $4.8 million gain related to the freezing of future service for actively employed participants in the pension plan. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million from the prior year period primarily due to more mortgage volume going into portfolio loans.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $16.8 million, or 21.4%, year-over-year to $95.5 million. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $148.1 million, a $2.6 million, or 1.8%, increase year-over-year primarily due to higher salaries and wages offset by discretionary expense management. Salaries and wages of $66.4 million increased due to recent hiring efforts, primarily in Florida, and bonus accrual adjustments. FDIC insurance expense of $4.2 million decreased due to a lower assessment rate associated with our improved financial ratios. Equipment and software of $2.3 million, which was consistent with the last several quarters, decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to the cost of operating two core systems in the prior year related to the PFC acquisition until the conversion to one platform in mid-May 2025. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.1 million, which was consistent with the last couple quarters, decreased $2.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC in the prior year. Restructuring and merger-related expenses decreased $40.1 million from the prior year period, which included costs associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2026 of $291.1 million increased $31.6 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.83%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.70%, and total risk-based capital was 14.18%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.44%.

During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.3 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $9.7 million, or $33.55 per share. As of June 30, 2026, approximately 4.5 million shares remained for repurchase under the combination of the 4.0 million share repurchase authorization approved by WesBanco's Board of Directors on May 20, 2026 and the remainder of the February 24, 2022 authorization.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4494073. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on July 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 6, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.8 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $8.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.7 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



























































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended Statement of Income June 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 287,916

$ 290,104

(0.8)

$ 568,904

$ 508,512

11.9

Interest and dividends on securities:

























Taxable 32,083

31,066

3.3

63,526

53,314

19.2



Tax-exempt 4,833

4,616

4.7

9,657

9,145

5.6





Total interest and dividends on securities 36,916

35,682

3.5

73,183

62,459

17.2

Other interest income 8,219

10,596

(22.4)

16,587

18,643

(11.0) Total interest and dividend income 333,051

336,382

(1.0)

658,674

589,614

11.7 Interest expense























Interest bearing demand deposits 30,567

30,405

0.5

59,935

59,782

0.3

Money market deposits 33,650

36,287

(7.3)

65,804

57,422

14.6

Savings deposits 11,029

8,670

27.2

21,147

16,029

31.9

Certificates of deposit 20,590

21,442

(4.0)

43,181

39,999

8.0





Total interest expense on deposits 95,836

96,804

(1.0)

190,067

173,232

9.7

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 10,390

16,683

(37.7)

21,705

29,718

(27.0)

Other short-term borrowings 565

816

(30.8)

1,163

1,938

(40.0)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,098

5,310

(22.8)

8,177

9,438

(13.4)





Total interest expense 110,889

119,613

(7.3)

221,112

214,326

3.2 Net interest income 222,162

216,769

2.5

437,562

375,288

16.6

Provision for credit losses 9,185

3,218

185.4

8,288

72,101

(88.5) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 212,977

213,551

(0.3)

429,274

303,187

41.6 Non-interest income























Trust fees 9,830

9,657

1.8

20,272

18,355

10.4

Service charges on deposits 11,546

10,484

10.1

22,507

19,070

18.0

Digital banking income 7,410

7,325

1.2

14,008

12,730

10.0

Net swap fee and valuation income 3,135

746

320.2

4,197

1,706

146.0

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,670

3,348

9.6

7,142

6,049

18.1

Bank-owned life insurance 4,317

3,450

25.1

8,127

6,878

18.2

Mortgage banking income 1,055

2,364

(55.4)

1,974

3,504

(43.7)

Net securities gains 1,644

1,410

16.6

1,631

1,092

49.4

Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets 2,036

111

NM

2,583

71

NM

Other income 8,989

5,062

77.6

13,021

9,167

42.0





Total non-interest income 53,632

43,957

22.0

95,462

78,622

21.4 Non-interest expense























Salaries and wages 66,402

60,153

10.4

130,366

108,730

19.9

Employee benefits 19,148

18,857

1.5

36,759

31,827

15.5

Net occupancy 7,863

8,119

(3.2)

16,393

15,897

3.1

Equipment and software 15,640

17,140

(8.8)

31,317

30,190

3.7

Marketing 2,271

1,864

21.8

3,798

4,246

(10.6)

FDIC insurance 4,168

5,479

(23.9)

8,951

9,666

(7.4)

Amortization of intangible assets 7,141

9,204

(22.4)

14,301

13,427

6.5

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,003

41,056

(97.6)

4,716

61,066

(92.3)

Other operating expenses 25,450

24,663

3.2

49,187

45,451

8.2





Total non-interest expense 149,086

186,535

(20.1)

295,788

320,500

(7.7) Income before provision for income taxes 117,523

70,973

65.6

228,948

61,309

273.4

Provision for income taxes 24,846

13,558

83.3

47,635

12,886

269.7 Net Income 92,677

57,415

61.4

181,313

48,423

274.4 Preferred stock dividends 4,240

2,531

67.5

8,481

5,063

67.5 Net income available to common shareholders $ 88,437

$ 54,884

61.1

$ 172,832

$ 43,360

298.6



























































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 223,447

$ 217,996

2.5

$ 440,129

$ 377,719

16.5





























Per common share data





















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.92

$ 0.57

61.4

$ 1.80

$ 0.50

260.0 Net income per common share - diluted 0.91

0.57

59.6

1.79

0.50

258.0 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2) 0.92

0.91

1.1

1.83

1.60

14.4 Dividends declared 0.38

0.37

2.7

0.76

0.74

2.7 Book value (period end) 40.53

38.28

5.9

40.53

38.28

5.9 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.98

20.48

12.2

22.98

20.48

12.2 Average common shares outstanding - basic 96,028,958

95,744,980

0.3

96,066,022

86,339,970

11.3 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,703,880

95,808,310

0.9

96,506,410

86,466,701

11.6 Period end common shares outstanding 95,869,209

95,986,023

(0.1)

95,869,209

95,986,023

(0.1) Period end preferred shares outstanding 230,000

150,000

53.3

230,000

150,000

53.3





























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans. NM = Not Meaningful





















































WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Six Months Ended

















June 30,

















2026

2025

% Change

















































Return on average assets









1.27 % 0.36 % 252.78 %











Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)





1.29

1.14

13.16













Return on average equity









8.50

2.51

238.65













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)





8.69

8.01

8.49













Return on average tangible equity (1)







15.40

5.38

186.25













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



15.71

14.85

5.79













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





16.98

5.79

193.26













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



17.33

15.99

8.38













Yield on earning assets (3)







5.41

5.46

(0.92)













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.50

2.73

(8.42)













Net interest spread (3)









2.91

2.73

6.59













Net interest margin (3)









3.60

3.48

3.45













Efficiency (1) (3)









51.83

53.91

(3.86)













Average loans to average deposits







88.97

89.42

(0.50)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.09

0.09

-













Effective income tax rate







20.81

21.02

(1.00)









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

















2026

2026

2025

2025

2025









































Return on average assets









1.29 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 1.17 % 0.81 %



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)





1.30

1.29

1.17

1.30

1.28





Return on average equity









8.63

8.38

7.58

8.25

5.76





Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)





8.71

8.67

7.85

9.16

9.17





Return on average tangible equity (1)







15.56

15.25

13.93

15.86

11.27





Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



15.69

15.74

14.39

17.48

17.16





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





17.14

16.82

15.87

17.26

12.06





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



17.28

17.37

16.39

19.03

18.36





Yield on earning assets (3)







5.44

5.38

5.51

5.58

5.56





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.50

2.50

2.62

2.79

2.69





Net interest spread (3)









2.94

2.88

2.88

2.79

2.87





Net interest margin (3)









3.63

3.57

3.61

3.53

3.59





Efficiency (1) (3)









51.17

52.54

51.62

52.13

52.30





Average loans to average deposits







88.89

89.05

88.78

89.41

89.47





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.02

0.16

0.06

0.19

0.09





Effective income tax rate







21.14

20.45

20.51

19.10

19.10





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (4)





$ 8,227

$ 7,810

$ 7,886

$ 7,688

$ 7,205





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (4)



$ 2,704

$ 2,574

$ 2,481

$ 2,588

$ 2,554









































(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans. (3) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(4) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

June 30,



December 31, June 30, 2026 Assets





2026

2025

% Change 2025 to Dec 31, 2025 Cash and due from banks

$ 226,961

$ 402,755

(43.6) $ 204,860 10.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

644,813

754,275

(14.5) 751,249 (14.2) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

19,060

29,538

(35.5) 30,809 (38.1)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,312,972

3,222,819

2.8 3,288,332 0.7

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725, $1,006,110

















and $1,035,957, respectively)

1,107,751

1,137,782

(2.6) 1,132,114 (2.2)

Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(165)

(178)

7.3 (168) 1.8

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,107,586

1,137,604

(2.6) 1,131,946 (2.2)

Total securities

4,439,618

4,389,961

1.1 4,451,087 (0.3) Loans held for sale

57,318

123,019

(53.4) 87,454 (34.5) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

11,093,370

10,600,210

4.7 10,938,834 1.4

Commercial and industrial

2,949,863

2,819,096

4.6 2,863,893 3.0

Residential real estate

3,939,813

3,939,796

0.0 3,938,585 0.0

Home equity

1,191,809

1,052,334

13.3 1,129,394 5.5

Consumer

304,111

417,190

(27.1) 355,726 (14.5) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

19,478,966

18,828,626

3.5 19,226,432 1.3 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(217,775)

(223,866)

2.7 (218,749) 0.4

Net portfolio loans

19,261,191

18,604,760

3.5 19,007,683 1.3 Premises and equipment, net

248,200

274,137

(9.5) 263,240 (5.7) Accrued interest receivable

102,342

106,410

(3.8) 106,651 (4.0) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,709,084

1,745,170

(2.1) 1,723,385 (0.8) Bank-owned life insurance

562,297

552,051

1.9 557,512 0.9 Other assets



545,093

619,038

(11.9) 543,212 0.3 Total Assets

$ 27,796,917

$ 27,571,576

0.8 $ 27,696,333 0.4























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,287,995

$ 5,328,181

(0.8) $ 5,376,767 (1.7)

Interest bearing demand

5,364,937

4,865,091

10.3 5,186,880 3.4

Money market

5,012,414

4,825,154

3.9 5,072,039 (1.2)

Savings deposits

3,335,823

3,192,943

4.5 3,157,782 5.6

Certificates of deposit

2,591,047

2,943,187

(12.0) 2,875,372 (9.9)

Total deposits

21,592,216

21,154,556

2.1 21,668,840 (0.4) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,350,000

1,750,000

(22.9) 1,200,000 12.5 Other short-term borrowings

88,419

103,666

(14.7) 110,679 (20.1) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

308,837

357,762

(13.7) 308,529 0.1

Total borrowings

1,747,256

2,211,428

(21.0) 1,619,208 7.9 Accrued interest payable

17,567

25,967

(32.3) 19,150 (8.3) Other liabilities

330,193

360,405

(8.4) 357,222 (7.6) Total Liabilities

23,687,232

23,752,356

(0.3) 23,664,420 0.1























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 0

















shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

-

144,484

(100.0) - - Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000

















shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation



















preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

224,187

-

100.0 224,187 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000

















shares authorized; 96,191,910, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares issued;

















95,869,209, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares outstanding, respectively

200,396

199,967

0.2 200,137 0.1 Capital surplus

2,498,629

2,485,458

0.5 2,490,440 0.3 Retained earnings

1,352,870

1,165,058

16.1 1,252,765 8.0 Treasury stock (322,701, 0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

(10,924)

-

100.0 - 100.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(153,157)

(173,644)

11.8 (133,320) (14.9) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,316)

(2,103)

(10.1) (2,296) (0.9) Total Shareholders' Equity

4,109,685

3,819,220

7.6 4,031,913 1.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,796,917

$ 27,571,576

0.8 $ 27,696,333 0.4

















































WESBANCO, INC.











Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)











Balance sheet

June 30,

March 31,



Assets





2026

2026

% Change Cash and due from banks

$ 226,961

$ 214,453

5.8 Due from banks - interest bearing

644,813

745,957

(13.6) Securities:















Equity securities, at fair value

19,060

30,256

(37.0)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,312,972

3,298,237

0.4

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725













and $1,011,303, respectively)

1,107,751

1,120,597

(1.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(165)

(151)

(9.3)

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,107,586

1,120,446

(1.1)



Total securities

4,439,618

4,448,939

(0.2) Loans held for sale

57,318

59,281

(3.3) Portfolio loans:













Commercial real estate

11,093,370

10,902,275

1.8

Commercial and industrial

2,949,863

2,785,440

5.9

Residential real estate

3,939,813

3,920,209

0.5

Home equity

1,191,809

1,149,878

3.6

Consumer

304,111

324,879

(6.4) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

19,478,966

19,082,681

2.1 Allowance for credit losses - loans

(217,775)

(210,023)

(3.7)



Net portfolio loans

19,261,191

18,872,658

2.1 Premises and equipment, net

248,200

251,325

(1.2) Accrued interest receivable

102,342

105,288

(2.8) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,709,084

1,716,225

(0.4) Bank-owned life insurance

562,297

560,773

0.3 Other assets



545,093

507,556

7.4 Total Assets

$ 27,796,917

$ 27,482,455

1.1



















Liabilities













Deposits:















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,287,995

$ 5,223,034

1.2

Interest bearing demand

5,364,937

5,505,382

(2.6)

Money market

5,012,414

4,904,510

2.2

Savings deposits

3,335,823

3,306,044

0.9

Certificates of deposit

2,591,047

2,729,304

(5.1)



Total deposits

21,592,216

21,668,274

(0.4) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,350,000

975,000

38.5 Other short-term borrowings

88,419

114,068

(22.5) Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

308,837

308,683

0.0



Total borrowings

1,747,256

1,397,751

25.0 Accrued interest payable

17,567

19,917

(11.8) Other liabilities

330,193

325,905

1.3 Total Liabilities

23,687,232

23,411,847

1.2



















Shareholders' Equity











Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000,













shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation













preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

224,187

224,187

- Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;













96,191,910 and 96,134,158 shares issued; 95,869,209 and 96,134,158













shares outstanding, respectively

200,396

200,276

0.1 Capital surplus

2,498,629

2,495,091

0.1 Retained earnings

1,352,870

1,300,628

4.0 Treasury stock (322,701 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)

(10,924)

-

100.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(153,157)

(147,195)

(4.1) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,316)

(2,379)

2.6 Total Shareholders' Equity

4,109,685

4,070,608

1.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,796,917

$ 27,482,455

1.1





















WESBANCO, INC.







































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

































Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





































Average balance sheet and





































net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,















2026

2025

2026



2025















Average Average



Average Average

Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 716,620 3.89 %

$ 746,583 4.79 % $ 731,085 3.90 %

$ 675,962 4.76 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









19,240,187 6.00



18,903,459 6.16

19,214,689 5.97



16,823,658 6.10

Securities: (2)







































Taxable











3,921,258 3.28



3,881,680 3.21

3,912,760 3.27



3,567,118 3.01

Tax-exempt (3)











733,614 3.34



731,866 3.20

736,525 3.35



732,482 3.19

Total securities











4,654,872 3.29



4,613,546 3.21

4,649,285 3.29



4,299,600 3.04

Other earning assets











57,148 8.86



87,138 7.75

59,697 8.26



74,336 7.31

Total earning assets (3)









24,668,827 5.44 %

24,350,726 5.56 % 24,654,756 5.41 %

21,873,556 5.46 % Other assets











2,845,563





2,953,974



2,867,704





2,586,357



Total Assets











$ 27,514,390





$ 27,304,700



$ 27,522,460





$ 24,459,913













































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 5,432,483 2.26 %

$ 4,885,687 2.50 % $ 5,380,121 2.25 %

$ 4,531,324 2.66 % Money market accounts











4,936,974 2.73



4,830,592 3.01

4,919,115 2.70



4,025,925 2.88

Savings deposits











3,318,841 1.33



3,122,815 1.11

3,278,372 1.30



2,865,410 1.13

Certificates of deposit











2,662,394 3.10



2,960,970 2.90

2,744,568 3.17



2,575,458 3.13

Total interest bearing deposits









16,350,692 2.35



15,800,064 2.46

16,322,176 2.35



13,998,117 2.50

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,040,934 4.00



1,585,821 4.22

1,097,790 3.99



1,378,552 4.35

Repurchase agreements











101,809 2.23



118,988 2.75

104,581 2.24



140,829 2.78

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





308,740 5.32



357,379 5.96

308,663 5.34



331,488 5.74

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







17,802,175 2.50 %

17,862,252 2.69 % 17,833,210 2.50 %

15,848,986 2.73 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







5,294,900





5,328,576



5,275,299





4,816,070



Other liabilities











306,434





294,359



315,135





308,189



Shareholders' equity











4,110,881





3,819,513



4,098,816





3,486,668



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 27,514,390





$ 27,304,700



$ 27,522,460





$ 24,459,913



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.94 %



2.87 %

2.91 %



2.73 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.63 %



3.59 %

3.60 %



3.48 %



















































































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025,

respectively, and were $3.9 million and $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $14.7 million and $16.5 million for

the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $28.0 million and $23.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $0.4 million and $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026

and 2025, respectively.



WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended Statement of Income June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30, Interest and dividend income 2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Loans, including fees $ 287,916

$ 280,989

$ 293,208

$ 295,482

$ 290,104

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 32,083

31,443

31,546

31,483

31,066



Tax-exempt 4,833

4,824

4,865

4,692

4,616





Total interest and dividends on securities 36,916

36,267

36,411

36,175

35,682

Other interest income 8,219

8,368

9,821

11,229

10,596 Total interest and dividend income 333,051

325,624

339,440

342,886

336,382 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 30,567

29,368

29,821

31,351

30,405

Money market deposits 33,650

32,151

36,166

38,249

36,287

Savings deposits 11,029

10,119

9,570

9,577

8,670

Certificates of deposit 20,590

22,591

24,235

23,554

21,442





Total interest expense on deposits 95,836

94,229

99,792

102,731

96,804

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 10,390

11,316

11,378

17,337

16,683

Other short-term borrowings 565

598

730

766

816

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,098

4,080

5,243

5,336

5,310





Total interest expense 110,889

110,223

117,143

126,170

119,613 Net interest income 222,162

215,401

222,297

216,716

216,769

Provision for credit losses 9,185

(897)

3,059

2,082

3,218 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 212,977

216,298

219,238

214,634

213,551 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 9,830

10,442

9,745

8,987

9,657

Service charges on deposits 11,546

10,961

11,159

11,163

10,484

Digital banking income 7,410

6,599

6,422

7,324

7,325

Net swap fee and valuation income 3,135

1,062

3,959

3,231

746

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,670

3,472

2,836

2,961

3,348

Bank-owned life insurance 4,317

3,811

4,458

3,765

3,450

Mortgage banking income 1,055

919

791

1,898

2,364

Net securities gains / (losses) 1,644

(13)

1,077

1,210

1,410

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 2,036

546

(824)

329

111

Other income 8,989

4,032

3,647

3,996

5,062





Total non-interest income 53,632

41,831

43,270

44,864

43,957 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 66,402

63,964

61,664

60,583

60,153

Employee benefits 19,148

17,611

17,148

18,040

18,857

Net occupancy 7,863

8,529

8,522

8,819

8,119

Equipment and software 15,640

15,678

16,110

16,310

17,140

Marketing 2,271

1,526

2,636

2,979

1,864

FDIC insurance 4,168

4,784

5,411

5,820

5,479

Amortization of intangible assets 7,141

7,160

7,217

8,425

9,204

Restructuring and merger-related expense 1,003

3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

Other operating expenses 25,450

23,740

25,697

23,829

24,663





Total non-interest expense 149,086

146,705

147,888

156,188

186,535 Income before provision for income taxes 117,523

111,424

114,620

103,310

70,973

Provision for income taxes 24,846

22,789

23,510

19,737

13,558 Net Income 92,677

88,635

91,110

83,573

57,415 Preferred stock dividends 4,240

4,240

12,948

2,531

2,531 Net income available to common shareholders $ 88,437

$ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 223,447

$ 216,683

$ 223,590

$ 217,963

$ 217,996

























Per common share data

















Net income per common share - basic $ 0.92

$ 0.88

$ 0.81

$ 0.84

$ 0.57 Net income per common share - diluted 0.91

0.88

0.81

0.84

0.57 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2) 0.92

0.91

0.84

0.94

0.91 Dividends declared 0.38

0.38

0.38

0.37

0.37 Book value (period end) 40.53

40.01

39.64

39.02

38.28 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.98

22.45

22.01

21.29

20.48 Average common shares outstanding - basic 96,028,958

96,103,497

96,053,336

95,995,174

95,744,980 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,703,880

96,309,352

96,226,845

96,116,617

95,808,310 Period end common shares outstanding 95,869,209

96,134,158

96,067,559

96,044,222

95,986,023 Period end preferred shares outstanding 230,000

230,000

230,000

380,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,996

2,973

3,030

3,064

3,253

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on

acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 11 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Asset quality data

2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans

$ 146,058

$ 145,008

$ 91,584

$ 94,463

$ 84,319



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,391

1,323

907

997

958





Total non-performing assets

$ 147,449

$ 146,331

$ 92,491

$ 95,460

$ 85,277





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 67,388

$ 89,877

$ 91,199

$ 80,333

$ 65,401



Loans past due 90 days or more

21,783

16,210

37,783

19,430

20,890





Total past due loans

$ 89,171

$ 106,087

$ 128,982

$ 99,763

$ 86,291





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.35 % 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.35 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.11

0.08

0.20

0.10

0.11

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.75

0.76

0.48

0.50

0.45

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.76

0.77

0.48

0.50

0.45

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.53

0.53

0.33

0.35

0.31





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 217,775

$ 210,023

$ 218,749

$ 217,666

$ 223,866

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 7,740

7,212

6,950

7,628

6,168

Provision for credit losses

9,185

(897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 892

7,584

2,666

8,867

4,329





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.02 % 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.09 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 1.49 x 1.45 x 2.39 x 2.30 x 2.65 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

0.93 x 0.84 x 0.99 x 1.12 x 1.31 x































































June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,









2026

2026

2025

2025

2025

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.83 % 9.63 % 9.42 % 9.72 % 8.66 % Tier I risk-based capital

11.72

11.72

11.42

11.83

10.59

Total risk-based capital

14.18

14.19

13.92

14.58

13.40

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 10.70

10.67

10.37

10.10

9.90

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.94

14.84

14.88

14.22

13.99

Tangible equity to tangible assets (2)

9.29

9.24

8.99

9.35

8.16

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 8.44

8.37

8.13

7.92

7.60

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.





