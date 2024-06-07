WesBanco Names Patrick O'Malley as Charleston/Huntington/Southeast Ohio Market President

WHEELING, W.Va., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, announces that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has named Patrick O'Malley to the role of Charleston/Huntington/Southeast Ohio (CHS) Market President and Senior Commercial Banker.

Patrick O'Malley, newly appointed Market President for WesBanco's Charleston/Huntington/Southeast Ohio region.

In this role, O'Malley will be instrumental in driving the performance and growth of WesBanco's commercial lending business within the CHS market. Additionally, he will collaborate with leaders across other lines of business, including Retail and Wealth Management, to optimize local market opportunities and support the execution of WesBanco's comprehensive business strategies. His commitment to building client and community relationships, while maintaining WesBanco's risk, credit and compliance culture, will be a key focus as WesBanco continues to grow its presence in the CHS market—ensuring customer service and organizational soundness and stability remain at the core of market operations.

"WesBanco is pleased to welcome Patrick to the role of Market President for our Charleston/Huntington/Southeast Ohio market," said Jay Zatta, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer, WesBanco. "His proven industry experience and performance make him the ideal person to drive our commercial lending business in this longstanding core market. Our regional market structure allows us to stay close to our customers and communities, so we can tailor our offerings to their unique needs. Under Patrick's leadership, we are confident we will continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences and foster sustainable growth for our organization."

O'Malley, a Hurricane, West Virginia resident and Charleston native, brings nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry, most recently serving as the Market President for Truist bank's West Virginia region. His extensive background includes proven ability to develop and execute strategic growth initiatives, lead high-performance commercial banking teams, drive profitability and manage complex portfolios.

O'Malley holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting with a finance concentration from the University of Richmond and an executive MBA from West Virginia University. His deep commitment to his community, demonstrated through active involvement on the boards of organizations including the University of Charleston, Leadership West Virginia and Boy Scouts of America Buckskin Council, is a testament to his dedication to building relationships and understanding the unique needs of the region.

WesBanco's CHS market encompasses six counties in West Virginia and Ohio and 15 financial centers. O'Malley's office is located in the WesBanco Center South location in Charleston.

About WesBanco, Inc.

Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge,' our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management (as of March 31, 2024).The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and X, formerly Twitter .

