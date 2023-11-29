WesBanco Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate Next Chapter of Growth

WHEELING, W.Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today proudly rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell, marking the company's next chapter of continued growth and transformation under the leadership of recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jackson.

Jackson was joined by WesBanco's Chief Financial Officer Daniel Weiss and other bank executives and associates representing the collective efforts of the entire organization in reaching this milestone.

WesBanco proudly rang the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell, marking the company's next chapter of continued growth and transformation under the leadership of recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jackson. Jackson was joined by bank executives and associates representing the collective efforts of the entire organization in reaching this milestone.
"For more than 150 years, WesBanco has brought its strength, stability and customer focus to helping people achieve their personal and business financial goals while serving our communities and driving growth for our stakeholders. As we look to the future, those commitments remain firm," said Jackson, who became CEO in August 2023. "Today's bell-ringing symbolizes our embrace of a new chapter that builds on our strong foundation for continued growth and success while honoring the values and strategies that have shaped our transformation so far."

Over the past decade, WesBanco has nearly tripled in total assets through organic growth and strategic mergers, transforming from a community bank into a regional financial services institution with operations in six states and loan production offices in two more. Jackson, who joined WesBanco in 2022 as Chief Operating Officer, is already casting his vision for future growth with the opening of a commercial loan production office in the fast-growing Chattanooga, Tennessee market earlier this year and the introduction of new products and services intended to strengthen WesBanco's diversified earnings streams.

WesBanco has earned numerous national accolades for financial performance, credit quality, community development, employer of choice and customer satisfaction. Most recently, WesBanco earned its eighth consecutive "Outstanding" FDIC Community Reinvestment Act rating for its work meeting the credit needs of the communities in which it operates, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.

WesBanco's journey with Nasdaq has included several significant milestones celebrated with bell-ringing ceremonies. Past ceremonies include ones in 2011 and 2020, marking the company's achievement of $10 billion and $15 billion in assets, respectively. This latest bell-ringing ceremony, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2011 ceremony, adds another chapter to WesBanco's proud history of financial excellence and its ongoing partnership with Nasdaq.

About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, Wesbanco, Inc. is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. The company's banking subsidiary, Wesbanco Bank, Inc., operates more than 190 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, the company provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through its century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2023).The company also offers insurance and brokerage services through its affiliates and subsidiaries. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

