Wesco Announces Inaugural Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award Winner and Celebrates Annual Day of Caring

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 20, Wesco hosted its annual Day of Caring events for employees at numerous sites around the globe to celebrate its commitment to communities where we live and work and to announce the company's inaugural Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient.

Dipal Pater, Inaugural Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award Winner. Wesco's Bangalore, India team during Day of Caring celebration. Wesco's team in Glenview, IL volunteering with Bernie's Book Bank in honor of the company's annual Day of Caring.

The company's Day of Caring events encouraged employees to give back to the community and learn about local opportunities to do so. Employees learned more about the company's matching gifts and paid volunteer time off programs, as well as corporate giving support of the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charitable organizations. Events were hosted at numerous sites around the globe with nearly 4,000 employees and more than 50 nonprofit community partners in attendance. Through Wesco Cares employees logged more than 1,200 hours and donated more than $86,000 with company matches year to date.

On the Day of Caring, the company also announced Dipal Pater, Senior Strategic Account Manager from Wesco's Carol Stream, Illinois facility, as the inaugural Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient. The Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award aims to spotlight colleagues who have demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact beyond the workplace.

Dipal is an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois, the Electrical Association of Chicago – Women's Division, the Electric Golf Club, Feed My Starving Children and Habitat for Humanity. The Electrical Association of Chicago holds a special place in her heart. As the Wesco Cares Champion of the Year Award recipient, Dipal will receive a $2,500 award to donate to an eligible charity of her choice. Dipal will donate the award to the Electrical Association of Chicago for an education foundation scholarship.

"The Day of Caring is a testament to our company's commitment to making a positive impact in the communities where we live and work," said Chris Wolf, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor. "We are thrilled to recognize Dipal as our inaugural Wesco Cares Champion of the Year. Her unwavering dedication and countless hours of volunteer work have truly made a difference and inspire us all to give back."

