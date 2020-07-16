WESCO Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, August 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

WESCO completed the merger of Anixter International on June 22. The timing of the second quarter earnings call was adjusted to provide additional time to prepare the financial statements and complete the purchase price allocation of the business combination.

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Dial-In Access Live Access Replay Access US Participant Dial-in: 1-877-443-5356

International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-902-6614

Canada Participant Dial-in: 1-855-669-9657

Confirmation Code: Ask for the "WESCO" conference call US Replay: 1-877-344-7529

International Replay: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Replay: 1-855-669-9658

Replay available: From 2:00 p.m. ET on August 13 to 9:00 a.m. ET on August 20 Confirmation Code: 10146027

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

