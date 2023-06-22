Wesco Commemorates Inaugural Day of Caring and Celebrates Achieving Goal of 100 Home Builds with Habitat for Humanity

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) On June 22, Wesco hosted inaugural Day of Caring events for employees at sites around the globe to celebrate its commitment to communities and achieving its goal of 100 home builds with Habitat for Humanity.

The company's Day of Caring events encouraged employees to give back to the community and learn about local volunteer opportunities. Employees learned more about the company's matching gifts program, as well as corporate giving support of the International Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charitable organizations.

With its 100th anniversary in June 2022 and the launch of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, the company set the ambitious goal of completing 100 home builds – which included new home construction, home repair, and home rehab projects – with Habitat for Humanity.

"Wesco's mission is to build, connect, power and protect our world, so our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a perfect fit as it encompasses all of these commitments. Over the course of this anniversary year, we've been able to engage with Habitat for Humanity globally, nationally and on a local level as we pursued our goal of 100 builds," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees have embraced the hands-on opportunity to make a meaningful difference for families in the communities where we live and work."

The company's projects with Habitat for Humanity have ranged from a community renovations project in Sao Paolo, Brazil serving nearly 50 people to a roof wind mitigation project in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando project funded wind mitigation inspections for 100 homeowners as well as the installation of new roofs on two homes. The company also served as Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity's inaugural Regional Repair program sponsor, supporting a dozen home repairs this past year.

