Wesco Commemorates Inaugural Day of Caring and Celebrates Achieving Goal of 100 Home Builds with Habitat for Humanity

News provided by

WESCO International, Inc.

22 Jun, 2023, 16:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) On June 22, Wesco hosted inaugural Day of Caring events for employees at sites around the globe to celebrate its commitment to communities and achieving its goal of 100 home builds with Habitat for Humanity.

Continue Reading
Wesco employees at a Habitat build
Wesco employees at a Habitat build
Day of Caring event
Day of Caring event

The company's Day of Caring events encouraged employees to give back to the community and learn about local volunteer opportunities. Employees learned more about the company's matching gifts program, as well as corporate giving support of the International Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charitable organizations.

With its 100th anniversary in June 2022 and the launch of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, the company set the ambitious goal of completing 100 home builds – which included new home construction, home repair, and home rehab projects – with Habitat for Humanity.

"Wesco's mission is to build, connect, power and protect our world, so our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a perfect fit as it encompasses all of these commitments. Over the course of this anniversary year, we've been able to engage with Habitat for Humanity globally, nationally and on a local level as we pursued our goal of 100 builds," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees have embraced the hands-on opportunity to make a meaningful difference for families in the communities where we live and work."

The company's projects with Habitat for Humanity have ranged from a community renovations project in Sao Paolo, Brazil serving nearly 50 people to a roof wind mitigation project in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando project funded wind mitigation inspections for 100 homeowners as well as the installation of new roofs on two homes. The company also served as Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity's inaugural Regional Repair program sponsor, supporting a dozen home repairs this past year.

About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Contact:

Jennifer Sniderman
Sr. Director, Corporate 
Communications 717-579-6603

SOURCE WESCO International, Inc.

Also from this source

Wesco International Announces Election of Glynis Bryan to Board of Directors

Wesco Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Preferred Stock

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.