WESCO International Announces Gold Level Sponsorship of Duquesne University's Center for Leadership in Professional Selling Program

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, is pleased to announce that it is one of Duquesne University's gold-level sponsors of the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business' Center for Leadership in Professional Selling (CLPS) ProSales.

The ProSales Partners Program connects organizations with professional sales teams and expertise in supply chain management with the CLPS to engage with distinctive Duquesne programs and ProSales students. As a partner, WESCO's sales professionals will participate in student-focused activities that include speaking engagements, event sponsorship and networking/recruiting events.

"As a Pittsburgh-based company we are pleased to expand our relationship with Duquesne University by sponsoring the Center for Leadership in Professional Selling. Technology has dramatically influenced the practice of professional selling and both WESCO and Duquesne have been at the forefront of that evolution. We look forward to our experienced sales professionals engaging with Duquesne students during their education and eventually welcoming them to our organization to apply what they have learned," commented, Ms. Christine Wolf, WESCO's Senior Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Mr. Paul Caswell, director of the Center for Leadership in Professional Selling and instructor in the Marketing Department, said, "We are happy to have WESCO included in this program to introduce our students to one of the top employers in the Pittsburgh area. With our state-of-the-art facilities, we give our students the opportunity to compete in our technology-driven world and our partnership with WESCO brings the real world into the classroom."

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2019 annual sales were approximately $8.4 billion. The company employs approximately 9,500 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

About Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and tradition of academic excellence. Duquesne, a campus of nearly 9,500 graduate and undergraduate students, has been nationally recognized for its academic programs, community service and commitment to sustainability. Follow Duquesne University on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. www.duq.edu

