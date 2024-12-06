Wesco International Finalizes Purchase of Ascent, a Premier Provider of Data Center Facility Management Services

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) today announced it has completed its purchase of Ascent, a privately held company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and a premier provider of data center facility management services. Wesco previously announced its plan to acquire Ascent on October 31.

Ascent, known for its specialized data center facility and property management services, has $115 million in trailing twelve-month sales as of June 30 and a three-year sales compound annual growth rate in excess of 30%. With more than 300 employees in the U.S. and Canada, Ascent provides a full suite of site operations services, including staffing, facility-wide maintenance, critical systems repairs, 24x7 emergency services, management of third-party maintenance workflows and advanced liquid cooling solutions. In addition, Ascent's proprietary Navigator platform provides an integrated client dashboard designed to support critical infrastructure and facilities.

"Wesco continues to expand our leading data center solutions offering," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO of Wesco. "Ascent's expertise in engineering and design-build consultation services, in addition to daily site operations, extends our suite of capabilities and solutions that serve the entire lifecycle of the data center."

"We are very pleased to welcome Ascent's talented team members to Wesco. The Ascent team further extends our end-to-end service offerings for the data center — including advanced liquid cooling solutions — and adds significant capabilities to our portfolio of software and services to power business results and efficiencies for our customers. We are eager to build upon our differentiated value proposition and offer more opportunities to collaborate with our contractor and supplier partners," said Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wesco Communications and Security Solutions.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

SOURCE Wesco International