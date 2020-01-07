WESCO International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Call Dial-In Access



Live Access Replay Access US Participant Dial-in: 1-877-443-5356 International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-902-6614 Canada Participant Dial-in: 1-855-669-9657 Confirmation Code: Ask for the "WESCO" conference

call US Replay: 1-877-344-7529 International Replay: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Replay: 1-855-669-9658 Replay available: From 2:00 p.m. ET on January 30 to

9:00 a.m. ET on February 6 Confirmation Code: 10137561

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

