WESCO International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call And Participation in the Baird Global Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) will hold its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. In addition, WESCO announced that John Engel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Baird Global Industrials Conference on November 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of both the earnings call and conference presentation will be accessible via WESCO's Investor Relations website, www.wesco.investorroom.com. The link to the webcast replays will be posted in the Events and Webcasts section of WESCO's Investor Relations website.

About WESCO

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. 2018 annual sales were approximately $8.2 billion. The company employs approximately 9,300 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves approximately 70,000 active customers worldwide. Customers include commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates 11 fully automated distribution centers and approximately 500 branches in North America and international markets, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

