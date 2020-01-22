WESCO International Named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC), a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications MRO and OEM products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it was named to the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), marking the second consecutive year it has been included in the index. WESCO is one of 325 companies from 42 countries to be included in the 2020 Index, and one of only 16 industrial companies.

Mr. John J. Engel, WESCO's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "WESCO is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment. It is the right thing to do and it is a business imperative. We are pleased to be recognized for our leadership in pursuing gender equality by Bloomberg for the second year in a row."

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI have provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. WESCO International, Inc. was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the index. To learn more please visit the GEI website.

